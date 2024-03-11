Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 11, 2024

10 Ajay Devgn movies that are Remakes

Ajay Devgn's latest film, Shaitaan, is making waves at the box office, but few know that it is a remake of the Gujarati movie Vash

Shaitaan

Video: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

Hailed as one of the best thrillers in Indian cinema, Drishyam is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam movie of the same name starring Mohanlal

Image: IMDb

Drishyam

Touted as one of Hindi cinema's biggest cop films, Ajay Devgn's Singham is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name starring Suriya

Image: IMDb

Singham

Ajay Devgn not only acted in but also directed the Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi, titled Bholaa, which unfortunately flopped at the box office

Bholaa

Image: IMDb

he comedy-drama Son of Sardaar, starring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, is a remake of the Telugu movie Maryada Ramanna, directed by SS Rajamouli

Son Of Sardaar

Image: IMDb

Ajay Devgn's collaboration with Mani Ratnam, Yuva, is a remake of the director's own Tamil film, Aaytha Ezhuthu

Yuva

Image: IMDb

Directed by Prabhudeva, Action Jackson is a remake of the Telugu movie Dookudu, but it failed to impress at the box office

Action Jackson

Image: IMDb

Ajay Devgn's Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, part of one of India's biggest comedy franchises, is a remake of the Malayalam movie Kakkakuyil

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Image: IMDb

Featuring an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Irrfan, Tushar Kapoor, and Eesha Deol, Insan is a remake of the Telugu movie Khadgam

Insan

Image: IMDb

Himmatwala

Image: IMDb

Despite being a commercial failure, Himmatwala is a remake of the successful Telugu film Oodiki Monagadu

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here