Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 11, 2024
10 Ajay Devgn movies that are Remakes
Ajay Devgn's latest film, Shaitaan, is making waves at the box office, but few know that it is a remake of the Gujarati movie Vash
Shaitaan
Video: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Hailed as one of the best thrillers in Indian cinema, Drishyam is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam movie of the same name starring Mohanlal
Image: IMDb
Drishyam
Touted as one of Hindi cinema's biggest cop films, Ajay Devgn's Singham is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name starring Suriya
Image: IMDb
Singham
Ajay Devgn not only acted in but also directed the Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi, titled Bholaa, which unfortunately flopped at the box office
Bholaa
Image: IMDb
he comedy-drama Son of Sardaar, starring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, is a remake of the Telugu movie Maryada Ramanna, directed by SS Rajamouli
Son Of Sardaar
Image: IMDb
Ajay Devgn's collaboration with Mani Ratnam, Yuva, is a remake of the director's own Tamil film, Aaytha Ezhuthu
Yuva
Image: IMDb
Directed by Prabhudeva, Action Jackson is a remake of the Telugu movie Dookudu, but it failed to impress at the box office
Action Jackson
Image: IMDb
Ajay Devgn's Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, part of one of India's biggest comedy franchises, is a remake of the Malayalam movie Kakkakuyil
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
Image: IMDb
Featuring an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Irrfan, Tushar Kapoor, and Eesha Deol, Insan is a remake of the Telugu movie Khadgam
Insan
Image: IMDb
Himmatwala
Image: IMDb
Despite being a commercial failure, Himmatwala is a remake of the successful Telugu film Oodiki Monagadu
