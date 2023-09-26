Heading 3

 Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

september 26, 2023

10 Ajay Devgn-Tabu movies to check out

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are close friends off-screen. They have worked in several films together making them an iconic jodi over the years

Image: Tabu's Instagram 

Released in 1994, the film stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu opposite each other. The former was named Karan while the actress played Mohini 

Vijaypath

Image: IMDb 

Directed by Kuku Kohli, Haqeeqat is one of the those evergreen hits that had Ajay Devgn and Tabu in pivotal roles

Haqeeqat

Image: IMDb 

Touted as an action drama film, Thakshak has a poetic romance between Ajay Devgn (Ishaan) and Tabu (Suman Dev). Helmed Govind Nihalani, it was released in 1999

Thakshak

Image: IMDb 

Drishyam (2015) is the Hindi remake of Malayalam film of the same name. It has Tabu as an Inspector General while Ajay Devgn essayed Vijay Salgaonkar

Drishyam

Image: IMDb 

Starring Tabu as Begum Hazrat Jahaan, Fitoor had a cameo appearance of Ajay Devgn in the role of Mirza Moazzam Baig. It was released in 2016

Fitoor

Image: IMDb 

The 2017 released Golmaal Again stars Tabu and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Although they are not cast opposite each other, they make a memorable appearance together 

Golmaal Again

Image: IMDb 

Touted as a romantic comedy film, it features Tabu and Ajay Devgn as an ex-couple. De De Pyaar De was released in 2019

De De Pyaar De

Image: IMDb 

A sequel to the 2015 released Drishyam, it again had Tabu and Ajay Devgn reprising their respective roles of Meera Deshmukh and Vijay Salgaonkar

Drishyam 2

Image: IMDb 

Called as the Hindi remake of Kaithi, Bholaa stars Tabu as a fierce cop officer. Further, it had Ajay Devgn portraying a prisoner on screen

Bholaa

Image: Tabu's Instagram

Following Bholaa, the duo will be seen in the romantic thriller, Auron Mei Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey

Auron Mei Kahan Dum Tha

Image: Tabu's Instagram

