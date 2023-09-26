Heading 3
10 Ajay Devgn-Tabu movies to check out
Ajay Devgn and Tabu are close friends off-screen. They have worked in several films together making them an iconic jodi over the years
Image: Tabu's Instagram
Released in 1994, the film stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu opposite each other. The former was named Karan while the actress played Mohini
Vijaypath
Image: IMDb
Directed by Kuku Kohli, Haqeeqat is one of the those evergreen hits that had Ajay Devgn and Tabu in pivotal roles
Haqeeqat
Image: IMDb
Touted as an action drama film, Thakshak has a poetic romance between Ajay Devgn (Ishaan) and Tabu (Suman Dev). Helmed Govind Nihalani, it was released in 1999
Thakshak
Image: IMDb
Drishyam (2015) is the Hindi remake of Malayalam film of the same name. It has Tabu as an Inspector General while Ajay Devgn essayed Vijay Salgaonkar
Drishyam
Image: IMDb
Starring Tabu as Begum Hazrat Jahaan, Fitoor had a cameo appearance of Ajay Devgn in the role of Mirza Moazzam Baig. It was released in 2016
Fitoor
Image: IMDb
The 2017 released Golmaal Again stars Tabu and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Although they are not cast opposite each other, they make a memorable appearance together
Golmaal Again
Image: IMDb
Touted as a romantic comedy film, it features Tabu and Ajay Devgn as an ex-couple. De De Pyaar De was released in 2019
De De Pyaar De
Image: IMDb
A sequel to the 2015 released Drishyam, it again had Tabu and Ajay Devgn reprising their respective roles of Meera Deshmukh and Vijay Salgaonkar
Drishyam 2
Image: IMDb
Called as the Hindi remake of Kaithi, Bholaa stars Tabu as a fierce cop officer. Further, it had Ajay Devgn portraying a prisoner on screen
Bholaa
Image: Tabu's Instagram
Following Bholaa, the duo will be seen in the romantic thriller, Auron Mei Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey
Auron Mei Kahan Dum Tha
Image: Tabu's Instagram
