Hera Pheri is one of Akshay’s blockbuster movies. All the characters and dialogues from the movie are a hit and it will still have you rolling on the floor with laughter even if you watch it for the hundredth time
Akshay plays the role of a Sikh, and thus won the hearts of the whole Sikh community. With few action sequences and over the top comedy scenes, the movie grossed crores at the box office
2. Singh Is Kinng
A movie based on the lives of underworld dons, Welcome is a rollercoaster ride that will have you laughing till the very end
3. Welcome
A horror comedy where a couple decides to stay in an ancestral home and witness some unusual activities. Akshay plays the role of a psychiatrist who entertains us with his tricks
4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa
This movie is still one of the best rom-coms in Bollywood. Akshay plays the role of a pure desi boy who falls in love with a British-Indian girl. The movie showcases love with a comic touch
5. Namastey London
This movie is based on the funny side of time travel and 70s’ romance. It is a fun movie and Akshay fans would definitely love it
6. Action Replayy
This movie shows the life of three bachelors living in a bachelor pad and enjoying their life until one day they wake up with a baby left by their door, claiming that one of them is her father. It is filled with emotions and fun
7. Heyy Babyy
This movie stars Akshay and Salman as best friends who get estranged during school times and then fall in love with the same girl. The screenplay of the movie is outstanding with a good comic timing
8. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
The housefull series is one of the most successful series. The movie was a hit and has three more sequels which are just as crazy as the first one. Akshay nails every character with his comic timing
9. Housefull
One of the funniest movies of Akshay alongside John Abraham. Akshay portrays a photographer and dates three girls at a time. The comic timing and amazing screenplay makes this movie a blockbuster