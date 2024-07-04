Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
entertainment
JUly 04, 2024
10 Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor movies
Check out the best Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor movies that you can binge-watch together with friends or family
Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor
Image: IMDb
This hilarious comedy explores the complexities of in-vitro fertilization and the unexpected situations that arise between two couples
Image: IMDb
Good Newwz
In this action-packed crime thriller, Akshay Kumar plays a vigilante fighting against corruption, with Kareena Kapoor as his supportive wife
Image: IMDb
Gabbar is Back
Four individuals embark on a thrilling journey to find a bag containing 25 Crore, stolen by a notorious gangster
Tashan
Image: IMDb
A successful businessman is accused of sexual harassment, and his wife, played by Kareena Kapoor, stands up for him as his lawyer
Aitraaz
Image: IMDb
A vigilante working for the police seeks revenge against three criminals who harmed his family and shattered his life
Talaash: The Hunt Begins
Image: IMDb
Two couples living as neighbors find their friendship transforming into hatred in this gripping drama
Ajnabee
Image: IMDb
Karan, neglected by his family, finds a lifelong friend in Raj, who saves his life in this heartwarming tale of friendship
Dosti: Friends Forever
Image: IMDb
A doctor, played by Kareena Kapoor, performs her first surgery and accidentally leaves her watch inside a man, leading to a series of comedic events
Kambakkht ishq
Image: IMDb
Anjali takes the place of her deceased sister but faces challenges when her past comes back to haunt her
Bewafaa
Image: IMDb
