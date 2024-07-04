Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 entertainment

JUly 04, 2024

10 Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor movies


Check out the best Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor movies that you can binge-watch together with friends or family 

Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor

Image: IMDb 

This hilarious comedy explores the complexities of in-vitro fertilization and the unexpected situations that arise between two couples

Image: IMDb 

Good Newwz

In this action-packed crime thriller, Akshay Kumar plays a vigilante fighting against corruption, with Kareena Kapoor as his supportive wife

Image: IMDb 

Gabbar is Back

Four individuals embark on a thrilling journey to find a bag containing 25 Crore, stolen by a notorious gangster

Tashan

Image: IMDb 

A successful businessman is accused of sexual harassment, and his wife, played by Kareena Kapoor, stands up for him as his lawyer

Aitraaz

Image: IMDb 

A vigilante working for the police seeks revenge against three criminals who harmed his family and shattered his life

Talaash: The Hunt Begins

Image: IMDb 

Two couples living as neighbors find their friendship transforming into hatred in this gripping drama

Ajnabee

Image: IMDb 

Karan, neglected by his family, finds a lifelong friend in Raj, who saves his life in this heartwarming tale of friendship

Dosti: Friends Forever

Image: IMDb 

A doctor, played by Kareena Kapoor, performs her first surgery and accidentally leaves her watch inside a man, leading to a series of comedic events

Kambakkht ishq

Image: IMDb 

Anjali takes the place of her deceased sister but faces challenges when her past comes back to haunt her

Bewafaa

Image: IMDb 

