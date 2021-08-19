This movie is , about a girl, Rity, who is smitten by Dev Kumar, played by Akshay Kumarn and marries him only to realise later that Dev is a radically changed person and may be the reason behind his father’s death
1. Khiladi 420 (2000)
Raj, Neelam, Boney and Sheetal decide to play a prank on Sheetal’s father by pretending to kidnap her and ask for ransom. Unfortunately, she is actually murdered and the proof points at the trio
2. Khiladi (1992)
Inspector Karan is out to avenge the murder of his elder brother, inspector Arjun. Unfortunately, he must first tutor an annoying actor who’s keen on adding realism to his acting by observing him
3. Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)
A historical drama wherein Ranjit Katiyal, an Indian businessman, leads a happy and prosperous life in Kuwait with his family. However, when Iraq invades Kuwait, he decides to risk his life to save his abandoned countrymen
4. Airlift (2016)
A masala comedy where two thugs, Uday and Majnu meet Rajiv, who belongs to a respectable family, and wants to get their sister married to him. A series of funny events occur when Rajiv’s uncle opposes the marriage
5. Welcome (2007)
A horror comedy where an NRI and his wife decide to stay in his ancestral home, paying no heed to the warnings about ghosts. Soon, obscure occurrences cause him to call a psychiatrist to help solve the mystery
6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
An action drama where a man, Aditya, who is grieving the death of his wife and unborn child, disguises himself as a vigilante and exposes corrupt government officials, including an influential builder who killed his wife
7. Gabbar Is Back (2015)
A romantic drama where a woman leaves her husband on the first day of marriage after discovering that he doesn’t have a toilet in his house. He desperately sets out on a mission to win her back by standing up to age-old traditions
8. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
An action thriller where a man is jailed for four murders but is released with the help of a journalist and her boss. The accused is forced to work for the boss but he soon realises that he is being used
9. Mohra (1994)
A comedy thriller where two tenants and a landlord, in desperate need of money, chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection. They hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves