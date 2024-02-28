Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
february 28, 2024
10 Akshay Kumar quotes
“It takes two hands to clap! I cannot be solely blamed for what happened in my relationships! If things were sourced, it happened because of both parties. Not just me!”
#1
“When you taste super-success after tasting super-failure, there is huge relief”
#2
“I’m glad that my films have been consistently faring well rather than one stray Friday!”
#3
“I never feel any pressure for a film. What is meant to happen will happen. I have seen failure as well as success several times”
#4
“I do not stick to rules when cooking. I rely on my imagination”
#5
“Work is work, but family is for life. That’s what really matters to me”
#6
“Why bother with Google when I have a wife who knows everything about everything?”
#7
“I’m not hungry for success. I am only hungry for good work, and that is how it is with most superstars. Every day I tell myself how fortunate I am to be where I am”
#8
“I have earned enough money in life. When I started my career, for about 10 years, I told myself I want to make money. Now, I just want to do a different role”
#9
#10
“I’d never to a film that would hurt anyone’s sentiments, be it Indian or not”
