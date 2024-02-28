Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

february 28, 2024

10 Akshay Kumar quotes

“It takes two hands to clap! I cannot be solely blamed for what happened in my relationships! If things were sourced, it happened because of both parties. Not just me!”

#1

“When you taste super-success after tasting super-failure, there is huge relief”

#2

“I’m glad that my films have been consistently faring well rather than one stray Friday!”

#3

“I never feel any pressure for a film. What is meant to happen will happen. I have seen failure as well as success several times”

#4

“I do not stick to rules when cooking. I rely on my imagination”

#5

“Work is work, but family is for life. That’s what really matters to me”

#6

“Why bother with Google when I have a wife who knows everything about everything?”

#7

“I’m not hungry for success. I am only hungry for good work, and that is how it is with most superstars. Every day I tell myself how fortunate I am to be where I am”

#8

“I have earned enough money in life. When I started my career, for about 10 years, I told myself I want to make money. Now, I just want to do a different role”

#9

#10

“I’d never to a film that would hurt anyone’s sentiments, be it Indian or not”

