10 All-time best leaders in K-pop
Irene's gentle leadership and caring nature keep Red Velvet harmoniously balanced and always shining
Image: SM Entertainment
Irene (Red Velvet):
RM is the brilliant mind and calm leader behind BTS, guiding the group with wisdom and charisma
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS):
Suho's reliable and supportive leadership keeps EXO united and strong, both on and off stage
Suho (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
Jihyo's cheerful yet determined leadership energizes TWICE, making her a role model for her members
Jihyo (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Solar's powerful vocals and strong leadership drive MAMAMOO's success and unique style
Solar (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW
Bang Chan's hardworking and creative spirit leads Stray Kids with passion and innovation
Bang Chan (Stray Kids):
Image: RBW
Leeteuk's experienced and caring leadership has kept Super Junior thriving for years
Leeteuk (Super Junior):
Image: SM Entertainment
S.Coups' dependable and strategic leadership unites SEVENTEEN's diverse talents into one powerhouse team
S.Coups (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Taeyeon's incredible talent and steadfast leadership have guided Girls' Generation to legendary status
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation):
Image: SM Entertainment
Onew's warm and steady leadership brings out the best in SHINee, creating timeless music and performances
Onew (SHINee):
Image: SM Entertainment