Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 All-time best leaders in K-pop

Irene's gentle leadership and caring nature keep Red Velvet harmoniously balanced and always shining

Image: SM Entertainment

Irene (Red Velvet): 

RM is the brilliant mind and calm leader behind BTS, guiding the group with wisdom and charisma

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS): 

Suho's reliable and supportive leadership keeps EXO united and strong, both on and off stage

Suho (EXO): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Jihyo's cheerful yet determined leadership energizes TWICE, making her a role model for her members

Jihyo (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

Solar's powerful vocals and strong leadership drive MAMAMOO's success and unique style

Solar (MAMAMOO): 

Image: RBW 

Bang Chan's hardworking and creative spirit leads Stray Kids with passion and innovation

Bang Chan (Stray Kids): 

Image: RBW 

Leeteuk's experienced and caring leadership has kept Super Junior thriving for years

Leeteuk (Super Junior): 

Image: SM Entertainment 

S.Coups' dependable and strategic leadership unites SEVENTEEN's diverse talents into one powerhouse team

S.Coups (SEVENTEEN): 

Image: Pledis Entertainment 

Taeyeon's incredible talent and steadfast leadership have guided Girls' Generation to legendary status

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation): 

Image: SM Entertainment 

Onew's warm and steady leadership brings out the best in SHINee, creating timeless music and performances

Onew (SHINee): 

Image: SM Entertainment 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here