10 amazing K-pop songs for a perfect day
A feel-good track with catchy melodies, perfect for energizing your day
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dynamite
A fierce and empowering song that sets the tone for a confident day
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU
An uplifting anthem that reminds you of your self-worth and importance
TWICE - Feel Special
Image: JYP Entertainment
A sultry and seductive track, ideal for setting a romantic mood
EXO - Love Shot
Image: SM Entertainment
A moody and captivating song perfect for a mysterious atmosphere
Red Velvet - Psycho
Image: SM Entertainment
An energetic and powerful tune to motivate you throughout the day
Stray Kids - God's Menu
Image: JYP Entertainment
A cheerful and charming song that suits a bright and happy day
IU - Blueming
Image: Kakao M
A dramatic and intense track for a day with a touch of suspense
GOT7 - Eclipse
Image: JYP Entertainment
A sassy and empowering anthem that boosts confidence
MAMAMOO - HIP
Image: RBW
A celebratory and vibrant song to make any day feel like a special occasion
NCT U - Make A Wish
Image: SM Entertainment