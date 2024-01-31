Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 31, 2024

10 Amy Jackson movies to watch

Directed by S Shankar, this big Indian science fiction action film stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, where they battle high-tech forces

2.0

Image: IMDb

Amy Jackson stars in this story about a British-Indian teenager facing challenges in modern London while falling for someone during a 1970s-themed exhibition

Image: IMDb

Boogie Man

A Bollywood movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arbaaz Khan, and Amy Jackson, where a debt collector discovers golfing talent, changing his life

Image: IMDb

Freaky Ali

Udhayanidhi Stalin and Amy Jackson feature in this thriller about a librarian's family in danger due to a sniper's mission

Gethu

Image: IMDb

An action film with Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson, portraying a man's efforts to protect his daughter from a local gang

Theri

Image: IMDb

Directed by Prabhudeva, in this Bollywood action comedy Amy Jackson stars alongside Akshay Kumar, full of humor and action

Singh Is Bliing

Image: IMDb

In this film directed by S Shankar, Chiyaan Vikram seeks revenge, with Amy Jackson as the female lead

I

Image: IMDb

Ekk Deewana Tha

Image: IMDb

A romantic movie featuring Prateik and Amy Jackson, telling the story of an aspiring filmmaker from Mumbai falling in love with a woman from a strict Christian family

A Tamil revenge thriller starring Vikram, Amy Jackson, and others, delivering a gripping story

Thaandavam

Image: IMDb

Madrasapattinam

Image: IMDb

Arya and Amy Jackson lead this film, portraying a forbidden love story set in pre-independence Madras with historical and romantic elements

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here