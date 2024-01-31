Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 31, 2024
10 Amy Jackson movies to watch
Directed by S Shankar, this big Indian science fiction action film stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, where they battle high-tech forces
2.0
Image: IMDb
Amy Jackson stars in this story about a British-Indian teenager facing challenges in modern London while falling for someone during a 1970s-themed exhibition
Image: IMDb
Boogie Man
A Bollywood movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arbaaz Khan, and Amy Jackson, where a debt collector discovers golfing talent, changing his life
Image: IMDb
Freaky Ali
Udhayanidhi Stalin and Amy Jackson feature in this thriller about a librarian's family in danger due to a sniper's mission
Gethu
Image: IMDb
An action film with Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson, portraying a man's efforts to protect his daughter from a local gang
Theri
Image: IMDb
Directed by Prabhudeva, in this Bollywood action comedy Amy Jackson stars alongside Akshay Kumar, full of humor and action
Singh Is Bliing
Image: IMDb
In this film directed by S Shankar, Chiyaan Vikram seeks revenge, with Amy Jackson as the female lead
I
Image: IMDb
Ekk Deewana Tha
Image: IMDb
A romantic movie featuring Prateik and Amy Jackson, telling the story of an aspiring filmmaker from Mumbai falling in love with a woman from a strict Christian family
A Tamil revenge thriller starring Vikram, Amy Jackson, and others, delivering a gripping story
Thaandavam
Image: IMDb
Madrasapattinam
Image: IMDb
Arya and Amy Jackson lead this film, portraying a forbidden love story set in pre-independence Madras with historical and romantic elements
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.