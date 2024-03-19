Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

March 19, 2024

10 Anil Kapoor- Madhuri Dixit movies


The movie directed by Prayag Raj is a family movie, that didn’t do well but introduced the iconic pair 

Hifazat

Image: IMDb

This action-packed romance movie directed by N. Chandra was a huge success for both Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, with the famous song Ek Do Teen

Image: IMDb

Tezaab

Directed by Subhash Ghai, this action-packed movie starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles with a peppy song, My Name is Lakhan

Image: IMDb

Ram Lakhan

A crime movie directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra revolves around the love story of a couple who fall in love but die on their wedding night

Parinda

Image: IMDb

This action-comedy movie follows the story of twin brothers who got separated at birth and whose identities were swapped

Kishen Kanhaiya

Image: IMDb

Directed by A. Kodandarami Reddy, this film breaks stereotypes by showcasing the conflict between son-in-law and mother-in-law

Jamai Raja

Image: IMDb

Directed by Indra Kumar, this movie has some of the famous songs like Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Koyal Si Teri Boli

Beta

Image: IMDb

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit star in this comedy-romantic movie inspired by the Hollywood comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Khel

Image: IMDb

Pukar

Image: IMDb

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this action thriller follows the story of an Indian Army major manipulated by a terrorist

Total Dhamaal

Image: IMDb

Directed by Indra Kumar, this comedy movie features Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit alongside an ensemble cast, playing the role of a strained relationship lastly deciding to live together 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here