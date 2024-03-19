Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
March 19, 2024
10 Anil Kapoor- Madhuri Dixit movies
The movie directed by Prayag Raj is a family movie, that didn’t do well but introduced the iconic pair
Hifazat
This action-packed romance movie directed by N. Chandra was a huge success for both Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, with the famous song Ek Do Teen
Tezaab
Directed by Subhash Ghai, this action-packed movie starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles with a peppy song, My Name is Lakhan
Ram Lakhan
A crime movie directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra revolves around the love story of a couple who fall in love but die on their wedding night
Parinda
This action-comedy movie follows the story of twin brothers who got separated at birth and whose identities were swapped
Kishen Kanhaiya
Directed by A. Kodandarami Reddy, this film breaks stereotypes by showcasing the conflict between son-in-law and mother-in-law
Jamai Raja
Directed by Indra Kumar, this movie has some of the famous songs like Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Koyal Si Teri Boli
Beta
Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit star in this comedy-romantic movie inspired by the Hollywood comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Khel
Pukar
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this action thriller follows the story of an Indian Army major manipulated by a terrorist
Total Dhamaal
Directed by Indra Kumar, this comedy movie features Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit alongside an ensemble cast, playing the role of a strained relationship lastly deciding to live together
