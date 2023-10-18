Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

18 OCTOBER, 2023

10 animated shows to watch on OTT

Family Guy is one of the most fun TV shows for adults. Peter Griffin, the lead character of the show, tries to navigate through life and problems while being an important part of his family. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar 

Family Guy 

Image: IMDB

South Park is one of the most popular adult animated shows. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max 

South Park 

Image: IMDB

It is one of the longest-running American animated series for adults. The father-and-son team of Homer and Bart are the most adored characters among the show's main cast. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar 

The Simpsons

Image: IMDB

One of the most-watched animated series among adults, BoJack Horseman has a total of six seasons. As viewers get to learn more about the series' main character through time, it becomes more and more fascinating. Streaming on Netflix

 BoJack Horseman 

Image: IMDB

Arcane is based on a video game. The premise of the show revolves around the escalating tension between the two cities. It is available to stream on Netflix

Arcane

Image: IMDB

The animated series centers on an antisocial genius named Reagan Ridley and her dysfunctional crew as they attempt to cover up global conspiracies. The show is available on Netflix

 Inside Job 

Image: IMDB

It revolves around a common kid named Jim Lake Jr. who is looking for new adventures daily, living with his super busy mom. The show is considered one of the most loved animated show on Netflix

Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia

Image: IMDB

Undone is a story of a daughter who takes viewers on a journey of finding out the truth behind her father's death. The adult animated show is available on Amazon Prime Video

Undone

Image: IMDB

First aired in the year 2013, Rick and Morty continues with its episodes even today. What makes it one of the best shows is how it uses wild sci-fi adventures to present a show based on modern times. Available on Hulu and HBO Max

Rick and Morty

Image: IMDB

Considered as one of the most mature Cartoon Network contents, Samurai Jack has a separate fan following among the adults of 2000s. It is available on HBO Max

Samurai Jack

Image: IMDB

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here