This talented solo artist lent her voice to the 4th ending song of Inuyasha.
“Every Heart” by BoA
Source: SM Entertainment
This song was used for the ending theme of Supernatural.
“In My Head” by CNBLUE
Source: FNC Entertainment
This was used as the 3rd ending song for Bleach!
“Comet” by Younha
Source: Younha’s Instagram
This song was used for the anime Beelzebub as its 4th opening song.
“Baby U!” by MBLAQ
Source: J. Tune Camp
This epic hit was used as the 11th opening theme song for One Piece.
“Share the World” by TVXQ
Source:SM Entertainment
TVXQ once again sang for an anime, this time for One Piece‘s 17th ending.
“Asu Wa Kuru Kara” by TVXQ
Source: SM Entertainment
Like several other artists on this list, BoA’s music was used for more than one anime, with this song used for the 15th opening of Fairy Tail!
“Masayume Chasing” by BoA
Source: SM Entertainment
This was the opening theme song for the anime Rilu Rilu Fairilu!
“Brand New Days” by Apink
Source: IST Entertainment
This singer once again used her voice for anime, this time for Kiba‘s 2nd opening theme song.
“Hakanaku Tsuyoku” by Younha
Source: Younha’s Instagram
This song was used for the anime Naruto Shippuden: Rock Lee Go as the 1st ending theme song!
“Twinkle Twinkle” by Secret
Source: TS Entertainment