10 Anime Intros Sung By K-pop Artists 

Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 10, 2023

Entertainment

This talented solo artist lent her voice to the 4th ending song of Inuyasha.

“Every Heart” by BoA

Source: SM Entertainment 

This song was used for the ending theme of Supernatural.

“In My Head” by CNBLUE

Source: FNC Entertainment 

This was used as the 3rd ending song for Bleach!

“Comet” by Younha

Source: Younha’s Instagram

This song was used for the anime Beelzebub as its 4th opening song.

“Baby U!” by MBLAQ

Source: J. Tune Camp

This epic hit was used as the 11th opening theme song for One Piece.

“Share the World” by TVXQ

Source:SM Entertainment

TVXQ once again sang for an anime, this time for One Piece‘s 17th ending.

 “Asu Wa Kuru Kara” by TVXQ

Source: SM Entertainment 

Like several other artists on this list, BoA’s music was used for more than one anime, with this song used for the 15th opening of Fairy Tail!

“Masayume Chasing” by BoA

Source: SM Entertainment 

This was the opening theme song for the anime Rilu Rilu Fairilu!

“Brand New Days” by Apink

Source: IST Entertainment

This singer once again used her voice for anime, this time for Kiba‘s 2nd opening theme song.

“Hakanaku Tsuyoku” by Younha

Source: Younha’s Instagram 

This song was used for the anime Naruto Shippuden: Rock Lee Go as the 1st ending theme song!

“Twinkle Twinkle” by Secret

Source: TS Entertainment 

