10 Anime songs by K-pop idols
TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Everlasting Shine adds a vibrant touch to the anime Black Clover's opening themes
Younha's Hakanaku Tsuyoku enriches the isekai adventure of Kiba with its powerful vocals and melody
Stray Kids' TOP ignites Tower of God with its dynamic sound and energetic vibe, becoming a global anthem for fans
BoA's Masayume Chasing electrifies Fairy Tail with its energy, enriching the anime's adventurous spirit
ENHYPEN's Forget Me Not sets the emotional tone for Re-Main, capturing the essence of rediscovery
Kim Jaejoong's Breaking Dawn enriches Noblesse's anime adaptation with its catchy melody and powerful vocals
TVXQ's We Are revitalizes One Piece's iconic opening theme with their powerful vocals and energy, resonating with fans worldwide
F.T. Island's Neverland sets the adventurous tone as the opening song for the 2021 anime, OZMA
Change by J-Min brings a captivating start to the anime, Hanasakeru Seishounen, setting the tone for the series
Share The World! by TVXQ brings infectious energy as the eleventh opening theme of One Piece
