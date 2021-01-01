Heading 3

may 26, 2024

10 Anime songs by K-pop idols

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Everlasting Shine adds a vibrant touch to the anime Black Clover's opening themes

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

Younha's Hakanaku Tsuyoku enriches the isekai adventure of Kiba with its powerful vocals and melody

SOURCE: C9 Entertainment

Stray Kids' TOP ignites Tower of God with its dynamic sound and energetic vibe, becoming a global anthem for fans

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

BoA's Masayume Chasing electrifies Fairy Tail with its energy, enriching the anime's adventurous spirit

SOURCE: BOA’s Twitter

ENHYPEN's Forget Me Not sets the emotional tone for Re-Main, capturing the essence of rediscovery

SOURCE: BELIFT Lab

Kim Jaejoong's Breaking Dawn enriches Noblesse's anime adaptation with its catchy melody and powerful vocals

SOURCE: Kim Jaejoong's Twitter 

TVXQ's We Are revitalizes One Piece's iconic opening theme with their powerful vocals and energy, resonating with fans worldwide

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

SOURCE: FNC Entertainment

F.T. Island's Neverland sets the adventurous tone as the opening song for the 2021 anime, OZMA

Change by J-Min brings a captivating start to the anime, Hanasakeru Seishounen, setting the tone for the series

SOURCE: PocketDol Studio

Share The World! by TVXQ brings infectious energy as the eleventh opening theme of One Piece

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

