Priyanshi Shah
july 09, 2024
10 Anime That Will Make You Cry
Takemichi Hanagaki is a 20-year-old who discovers he can travel back in time to save his middle school girlfriend, but despite his efforts, he repeatedly faces heart-wrenching tragedies
Tokyo revengers
Image: IMDb
In this anime, Riko and her robot friend Reg turn dark as they descend into the Abyss, uncovering horrifying secrets
Made in Abyss
Image: IMDb
Ash, a gang leader, and Eiji, a photographer from a deep bond amidst a violent struggle but their story turns tragic turn when circumstances doom their love
Banana Fish
Image: IMDb
In a world besieged by man-eating giants, Eren Jaeger, and his friends fight for survival
Attack on Titan
Image: IMDb
Haruki discovers his classmate Sakura is dying of pancreatic disease and vows to help her fulfill her bucket list
Image: IMDb
I want to eat your pancreas
Violet Evergarden, a former child soldier, seeks a new purpose after the war, becoming an Auto Memory doll helping others express their emotions
Violet Evergarden
Image: IMDb
In a future where androids with limited coexist with humans, Tsukasa falls in love with Isla an android with only a short time left to live
Plastic Memories
Image: IMDb
Fushi, an immortal being, journeys to understand humanity, only the tragic deaths of everyone he grows close to
To your eternity
Image: IMDb
Demon slayer
Image: IMDb
Demon Slayer follows siblings Tanjiro, and Nezuko Kamado, who seek to avenge their family’s massacre, and defeat demons
In this anime, alien parasites invade Earth, taking over humans, and turning them into monstrous predators
Parasyte: The Maxim
Image: IMDb
