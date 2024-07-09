Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

ENTERTAINMENT

july 09, 2024

10 Anime That Will Make You Cry

Takemichi Hanagaki is a 20-year-old who discovers he can travel back in time to save his middle school girlfriend, but despite his efforts, he repeatedly faces heart-wrenching tragedies

Tokyo revengers

Image: IMDb

In this anime, Riko and her robot friend Reg turn dark as they descend into the Abyss, uncovering horrifying secrets

Made in Abyss

Image: IMDb

Ash, a gang leader, and Eiji, a photographer from a deep bond amidst a violent struggle but their story turns tragic turn when circumstances doom their love

Banana Fish

Image: IMDb

In a world besieged by man-eating giants, Eren Jaeger, and his friends fight for survival

Attack on Titan

Image: IMDb

Haruki discovers his classmate Sakura is dying of pancreatic disease and vows to help her fulfill her bucket list

Image: IMDb

I want to eat your pancreas

Violet Evergarden, a former child soldier, seeks a new purpose after the war, becoming an Auto Memory doll helping others express their emotions

Violet Evergarden

Image: IMDb

In a future where androids with limited coexist with humans, Tsukasa falls in love with Isla an android with only a short time left to live

Plastic Memories

Image: IMDb

Fushi, an immortal being, journeys to understand humanity, only the tragic deaths of everyone he grows close to

To your eternity

Image: IMDb

Demon slayer

Image: IMDb

Demon Slayer follows siblings Tanjiro, and Nezuko Kamado, who seek to avenge their family’s massacre, and defeat demons

In this anime, alien parasites invade Earth, taking over humans, and turning them into monstrous predators 

Parasyte: The Maxim

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here