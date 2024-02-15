Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
10 Arshad Warsi movies to binge watch
A small-town noir film unravels the mystery that revolves around a mysterious bomb blast in a business tycoon's factory. Also stars Naseeruddin Shah in lead
Irada
Image: IMDb
Another one on the list showcasing Arshad Warsi’s excellent comic timing is Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB, where he was seen in the titular role
Image: IMDb
Jolly LLB
It is a gang-war drama where Arshad Warsi played a negative role. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi
Image: IMDb
Zila Ghaziabad
It is among his most acclaimed movies. The movie directed by Abhishek Chaubey stars Arshad Warsi along with Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan
Ishqiya
Image: IMDb
It is an underrated comedy movie where Arshad Warsi plays a mental patient. Also stars Irrfan Khan, Juhi Chawla, Kay Kay Menon, and Rajpal Yadav
Krazzy 4
Image: IMDb
When it comes to comedy movies, how can we forget Dhamaal? The Indra Kumar-directed movie has attained a cult status over the years
Dhamaal
Image: IMDb
Another comedy franchise that is so popular in today's time is Rohit Shetty's Golmaal. Arshad Warsi must be lucky to be part of such big comedy franchises
Golmaal Series
Image: IMDb
It was the directorial debut of Kabir Khan. The gritty adventure film revolves around two Indian journalists who are stuck in post-Taliban Afghanistan
Kabul Express
Image: IMDb
Arshad Warsi played a serious, no-nonsense police officer in Sehar. The movie is set against the backdrop of the crime land of Uttar Pradesh
Sehar
Image: IMDb
Munna Bhai MBBS
Image: IMDb
Be it Lage Raho Munna Bhai or Munna Bhai MBBS, Circuit played by Arshad Warsi, will always be iconic. Fans are eagerly waiting for its threequel now
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.