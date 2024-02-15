Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

10 Arshad Warsi movies to binge watch 

A small-town noir film unravels the mystery that revolves around a mysterious bomb blast in a business tycoon's factory. Also stars Naseeruddin Shah in lead 

Irada

Image: IMDb

Another one on the list showcasing Arshad Warsi’s excellent comic timing is Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB, where he was seen in the titular role 

Image: IMDb

Jolly LLB

It is a gang-war drama where Arshad Warsi played a negative role. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi 

Image: IMDb

Zila Ghaziabad

It is among his most acclaimed movies. The movie directed by Abhishek Chaubey stars Arshad Warsi along with Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan

Ishqiya

Image: IMDb

It is an underrated comedy movie where Arshad Warsi plays a mental patient. Also stars Irrfan Khan, Juhi Chawla, Kay Kay Menon, and Rajpal Yadav 

Krazzy 4

Image: IMDb

When it comes to comedy movies, how can we forget Dhamaal? The Indra Kumar-directed movie has attained a cult status over the years 

Dhamaal

Image: IMDb

Another comedy franchise that is so popular in today's time is Rohit Shetty's Golmaal. Arshad Warsi must be lucky to be part of such big comedy franchises 

Golmaal Series

Image: IMDb

It was the directorial debut of Kabir Khan. The gritty adventure film revolves around two Indian journalists who are stuck in post-Taliban Afghanistan

Kabul Express

Image: IMDb

Arshad Warsi played a serious, no-nonsense police officer in Sehar. The movie is set against the backdrop of the crime land of Uttar Pradesh 

Sehar

Image: IMDb

Munna Bhai MBBS

Image: IMDb

Be it Lage Raho Munna Bhai or Munna Bhai MBBS, Circuit played by Arshad Warsi, will always be iconic. Fans are eagerly waiting for its threequel now 

