Pujya Doss

JULY 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 ASTRO songs you need in your playlist

Image: Fantagio

 All Night

This dreamy pop track has smooth vocals and a catchy chorus, perfect for late-night listening sessions

A funky, upbeat song that showcases ASTRO's playful side and infectious energy

Crazy Sexy Cool

Image: Fantagio

This sultry track features a mix of haunting melodies and powerful performances, creating a captivating atmosphere

Blue Flame

Image: Fantagio

A fun, danceable song with a bright, youthful vibe that will put a smile on your face

 Baby

Image: Fantagio

A powerful, anthemic track about perseverance and following your dreams, with soaring vocals and an uplifting message

Knock

Image: Fantagio

A heartfelt song with emotional lyrics and a beautiful melody, perfect for moments of reflection

Always You

Image: Fantagio

An intense, high-energy track that blends EDM and pop elements, showcasing ASTRO's versatility

 One

Image: Fantagio

This refreshing, summer-themed song will make you feel like you're on a beach vacation with its fun and lively beat

Breathless

Image: Fantagio

A romantic ballad with touching lyrics and harmonies, perfect for cozy, sentimental moments

When You Call My Name

Image: Fantagio

An ethereal track with dreamy vocals and a mesmerizing melody that will transport you to another world

 Moonwalk

Image: Fantagio

