10 ASTRO songs you need in your playlist
All Night
This dreamy pop track has smooth vocals and a catchy chorus, perfect for late-night listening sessions
A funky, upbeat song that showcases ASTRO's playful side and infectious energy
Crazy Sexy Cool
This sultry track features a mix of haunting melodies and powerful performances, creating a captivating atmosphere
Blue Flame
A fun, danceable song with a bright, youthful vibe that will put a smile on your face
Baby
A powerful, anthemic track about perseverance and following your dreams, with soaring vocals and an uplifting message
Knock
A heartfelt song with emotional lyrics and a beautiful melody, perfect for moments of reflection
Always You
An intense, high-energy track that blends EDM and pop elements, showcasing ASTRO's versatility
One
This refreshing, summer-themed song will make you feel like you're on a beach vacation with its fun and lively beat
Breathless
A romantic ballad with touching lyrics and harmonies, perfect for cozy, sentimental moments
When You Call My Name
An ethereal track with dreamy vocals and a mesmerizing melody that will transport you to another world
Moonwalk
