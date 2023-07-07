Heading 3

10 Awaited K-pop Comebacks In July 2023

june 27, 2023

KISS OF LIFE, a girl group comprising Julie Han, Natty, Belle, and Haneul, will make their debut under the management of S2 Entertainment

July 5 - KISS OF LIFE Debut

Source: S2 Entertainment

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their second Japanese EP, "SWEET," followed by a collaboration single with Jonas Brothers. They will headline Lollapalooza Chicago in August

July 5 - TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Source: TXT’s Twitter

CRAVITY will release a Japanese version of "Groovy" as their debut single in Japan, followed by their appearance at KCON LA 2023

July 5 - CRAVITY

Source: Starship Entertainment

Korean news outlets reported that the HYBE LABELS girl group will release a pre-release single in July, followed by their comeback

JULY 7 - NewJeans ETA Pre-release 

Source: ADOR

After a long wait, the legendary SM Entertainment group is gearing up for a new era with a pre-release track and music video. The album will be released on July 10, 2023

July 10 - EXO EXIST

Source: SM Entertainment

The final 9 members of Boys Planets, including Kim Ji-woong and Zhang Hao, will debut as music stars in July. Their first album will be released on July 10, showcasing their abilities to the public

July 10 - ZEROBASEONE Debut

Source: Wake One Entertainment

7Dream's third full album, "ISTJ," will be released on July 17, 2023, following their previous albums "Hot Sauce" and "Glitch Mode”

JULY 17 - NCT Dream ISTJ Album

Source: SM Entertainment

The pre-release track will be out on July 7, 2023, followed by the album two weeks later. The album will contain 6 tracks, including a collaboration with Powerpuff Girls 

July 21- NewJeans Get Up 

Source: ADOR

TWICE's subunit, MISAMO, comprised of Mina, Sana, and Momo, will release their debut title track "Do Not Touch" 

JULY 26 - TWICE MISAMO Masterpiece

Source: JYP Entertainment

JYP Entertainment's girl group's upcoming comeback will include three music video premieres: "Bet On Me," "CAKE" (title track), and "None of My Business”

JULY 31 - ITZY KILL MY DOUBT

Source: JYP Entertainment

