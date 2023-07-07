KISS OF LIFE, a girl group comprising Julie Han, Natty, Belle, and Haneul, will make their debut under the management of S2 Entertainment
July 5 - KISS OF LIFE Debut
Source: S2 Entertainment
TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their second Japanese EP, "SWEET," followed by a collaboration single with Jonas Brothers. They will headline Lollapalooza Chicago in August
July 5 - TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Source: TXT’s Twitter
CRAVITY will release a Japanese version of "Groovy" as their debut single in Japan, followed by their appearance at KCON LA 2023
July 5 - CRAVITY
Source: Starship Entertainment
Korean news outlets reported that the HYBE LABELS girl group will release a pre-release single in July, followed by their comeback
JULY 7 - NewJeans ETA Pre-release
Source: ADOR
After a long wait, the legendary SM Entertainment group is gearing up for a new era with a pre-release track and music video. The album will be released on July 10, 2023
July 10 - EXO EXIST
Source: SM Entertainment
The final 9 members of Boys Planets, including Kim Ji-woong and Zhang Hao, will debut as music stars in July. Their first album will be released on July 10, showcasing their abilities to the public
July 10 - ZEROBASEONE Debut
Source: Wake One Entertainment
7Dream's third full album, "ISTJ," will be released on July 17, 2023, following their previous albums "Hot Sauce" and "Glitch Mode”
JULY 17 - NCT Dream ISTJ Album
Source: SM Entertainment
The pre-release track will be out on July 7, 2023, followed by the album two weeks later. The album will contain 6 tracks, including a collaboration with Powerpuff Girls
July 21- NewJeans Get Up
Source: ADOR
TWICE's subunit, MISAMO, comprised of Mina, Sana, and Momo, will release their debut title track "Do Not Touch"
JULY 26 - TWICE MISAMO Masterpiece
Source: JYP Entertainment
JYP Entertainment's girl group's upcoming comeback will include three music video premieres: "Bet On Me," "CAKE" (title track), and "None of My Business”
JULY 31 - ITZY KILL MY DOUBT
Source: JYP Entertainment