10 Award-winning K-actors of all time 

With a staggering 82 acting awards, Lee Byung-hun is a Korean acting icon, renowned for his versatility. His compelling performances in "Squid Game" and "Mr. Sunshine" showcase his mastery.

Image: tvN

Lee Byung-hun

Among the most decorated and highest-paid actors, Kim Soo-hyun boasts four Baeksang Arts Awards and global recognition. His stellar performances elevate him to the pinnacle of Korean entertainment

Kim Soo-hyun

Image: tvN

A nominee for numerous awards, Song Joong-ki clinched the Top Excellence Award (Actor) at the 20th Korean Culture and Entertainment Awards. His charisma and talent resonate on-screen

Image: tvN

Song Joong-ki

Celebrated for roles in iconic productions like "The King and the Clown," "Iljimae," and "Flower of Evil," Lee Joon-gi's multiple awards reflect his enduring impact on Korean cinema

Lee Joon-gi

Image: tvN

The international breakout star of 2021 with "Squid Game," Lee Jung-jae made history by winning best actor awards at the Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild, cementing his global acclaim

Image: JTBC

Lee Jung-jae

Hyun Bin

Image: tvN

Known for his charismatic presence, Hyun Bin has left an indelible mark on K-drama. His awards underscore his ability to captivate audiences, from "My Name is Kim Sam-soon" to "Crash Landing on You."

Bae Yong-joon

Image: tvN

A veteran in the industry, Bae Yong-joon's contributions have earned him acclaim and awards. His legacy includes iconic roles in "Winter Sonata" and "The Legend."

From "Boys Over Flowers" to "The King: Eternal Monarch," Lee Min-ho's charm and talent have garnered awards and global fandom, solidifying his status as a Hallyu star.

Lee Min-ho

Image: SBS

With critically acclaimed performances in "Train to Busan" and "Goblin," Gong Yoo has earned accolades. His ability to portray diverse characters cements his place in Korean cinema.

Gong Yoo

Image: tvN

A rising star turned leading actor, Lee Jong-suk has earned recognition for his roles in "While You Were Sleeping" and "Pinocchio." His acting prowess continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Lee Jong-suk

Image: SBS

