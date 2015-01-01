Heading 3

10 Award-winning K-dramas on Netflix

A cross-border romance with stellar performances, deftly addressing complex themes and showcasing breathtaking cinematography

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)

Award-worthy for its riveting blend of historical drama, horror, and political intrigue, raising the bar for the zombie genre

Image: Netflix

Kingdom (2019-2021) 

An emotionally charged, beautifully acted drama that tackles mental health sensitively and offers a unique love story

Image: tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) 

An outstanding mix of dark humor, gripping plot, and charismatic performances, redefining crime drama excellence

Image: tvN

Vincenzo (2021) 

Exceptional writing and meticulous character development make it a standout in the crime genre

Image: tvN

Stranger (2017-2020) 

Heartfelt storytelling, relatable characters, and nostalgic charm create an unforgettable series

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 (2015-2016) 

Award-worthy for its slice-of-life authenticity, portraying friendship and humanity in a hospital setting

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist (2020-2021) 

Unique time-traveling crime-solving, coupled with stellar acting and a gripping storyline, merits accolades

Image: tvN

Signal (2016) 

A profoundly moving and character-driven drama, exploring human connection and resilience, deserving of recognition

Image: tvN

My Mister (2018) 

Image: tvN

The sequel maintains its excellence in storytelling, deserving recognition for its continued gripping narrative

 Stranger 2 (2020) 

