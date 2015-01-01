10 Award-winning K-dramas on Netflix
A cross-border romance with stellar performances, deftly addressing complex themes and showcasing breathtaking cinematography
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)
Award-worthy for its riveting blend of historical drama, horror, and political intrigue, raising the bar for the zombie genre
Image: Netflix
Kingdom (2019-2021)
An emotionally charged, beautifully acted drama that tackles mental health sensitively and offers a unique love story
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)
An outstanding mix of dark humor, gripping plot, and charismatic performances, redefining crime drama excellence
Image: tvN
Vincenzo (2021)
Exceptional writing and meticulous character development make it a standout in the crime genre
Image: tvN
Stranger (2017-2020)
Heartfelt storytelling, relatable characters, and nostalgic charm create an unforgettable series
Image: tvN
Reply 1988 (2015-2016)
Award-worthy for its slice-of-life authenticity, portraying friendship and humanity in a hospital setting
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist (2020-2021)
Unique time-traveling crime-solving, coupled with stellar acting and a gripping storyline, merits accolades
Image: tvN
Signal (2016)
A profoundly moving and character-driven drama, exploring human connection and resilience, deserving of recognition
Image: tvN
My Mister (2018)
Image: tvN
The sequel maintains its excellence in storytelling, deserving recognition for its continued gripping narrative
Stranger 2 (2020)