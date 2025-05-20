Heading 3
Sakshi Shelke
Lifestyle
MAY 20, 2025
10 B-Town Divas With Charming Desi Looks
Deepika is the queen of traditional looks! She looked like a real diva in a purple saree with intricate pallu work. Is there any outfit that Deepika cannot pull off?
Deepika Padukone
Image Credit: Deepika Padukone Instagram
This list would not be complete without our OG desi girl. She bedazzled in a beige floral print lehenga with a strappy blue. The actress elevated the look by adding a statement jewelry piece
Priyanka Chopra
Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Kiara looked like the epitome of grace and beauty when she wore a pink and Purple lehenga. The earrings were the main characters. And of course, posing with Siddhart Malhotra just makes this picture more special
Kiara Advani
Image Credit: Kiara Advani Instagram
Shraddha can literally slay in any outfit. She did so and left no crumbs in that beige traditional look with a choker and bangles
Shraddha Kapoor
Image Credit: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Katrina seemingly knows she doesn't need to work hard to look ethereal in traditional fits.. The actress looked flawless in this blue saree with heavy work along the borders
Katrina Kaif
Image Credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Madhuri Dixit never fails to steal our hearts, whether it be via her acting or her desi looks. She shone bright in this yellow outfit that truly makes us want to have this in our own closets
Madhuri Dixit
Image Credit: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Kareena made us go ‘WOW’ when she wore this saree adorned with thousands of crystals. With those killer looks and effortless grace, she looked nothing less than a royalty
Kareena Kapoor
Image Credit: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Ananya is not afraid to experiment with different looks; this time, she went with a bold violet saree. Her halter neck blouse had heavy design work that suited the overall look very well!
Ananya Panday
Image Credit: Ananya Panday Instagram
Janvi Kapoor drops everyone’s jaws whenever she wears festive attire. She looked amazing in a Kasavu ivory saree and took her look to the next level with gold jewellery
Janhvi Kapoor
Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Wamiqa aced her lehenga look that gave the ultimate fairy aesthetic. It consisted of butterflies all over the outfit. By keeping a minimalistic makeup look and statement jewelry, she did justice to her desi look
Wamiqa Gabbi
Image Credit: Wamiqa Gabbi Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.