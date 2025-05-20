Heading 3

Sakshi Shelke

 Lifestyle

MAY 20, 2025

10 B-Town Divas With Charming Desi Looks

 Deepika is the queen of traditional looks! She looked like a real diva in a purple saree with intricate pallu work. Is there any outfit that Deepika cannot pull off?

Deepika Padukone

Image Credit: Deepika Padukone Instagram

This list would not be complete without our OG desi girl. She bedazzled in a beige floral print lehenga with a strappy blue. The actress elevated the look by adding a statement jewelry piece

Priyanka Chopra

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Kiara looked like the epitome of grace and beauty when she wore a pink and Purple lehenga. The earrings were the main characters. And of course, posing with Siddhart Malhotra just makes this picture more special

Kiara Advani

Image Credit: Kiara Advani Instagram

Shraddha can literally slay in any outfit. She did so and left no crumbs in that beige traditional look with a choker and bangles

Shraddha Kapoor

Image Credit: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Katrina seemingly knows she doesn't need to work hard to look ethereal in traditional fits.. The actress looked flawless in this blue saree with heavy work along the borders

Katrina Kaif

Image Credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Madhuri Dixit never fails to steal our hearts, whether it be via her acting or her desi looks. She shone bright in this yellow outfit that truly makes us want to have this in our own closets

Madhuri Dixit

Image Credit: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Kareena made us go ‘WOW’ when she wore this saree adorned with thousands of crystals. With those killer looks and effortless grace, she looked nothing less than a royalty

Kareena Kapoor

Image Credit: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Ananya is not afraid to experiment with different looks; this time, she went with a bold violet saree. Her halter neck blouse had heavy design work that suited the overall look very well!

Ananya Panday

Image Credit: Ananya Panday Instagram

Janvi Kapoor drops everyone’s jaws whenever she wears festive attire. She looked amazing in a Kasavu ivory saree and took her look to the next level with gold jewellery

Janhvi Kapoor

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Wamiqa aced her lehenga look that gave the ultimate fairy aesthetic. It consisted of butterflies all over the outfit. By keeping a minimalistic makeup look and statement jewelry, she did justice to her desi look

Wamiqa Gabbi

Image Credit: Wamiqa Gabbi Instagram

