APR 13, 2022
10 B-town stars who married at young age
Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor tied the knot with Rishi Kapoor at 21. They are parents to Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
SRK broke several hearts and married the love of his life when he was 25. They have three children- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam
Dimple was only 17 when she got hitched to Rajesh Khanna. Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna are their two daughters
Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna
Babita got married to Randhir Kapoor when she was 23. However, they parted ways years later but never got divorced. They are parents to Karisma and Kareena Kapoor
Babita and Randhir Kapoor
Saif was 21 when he tied the knot with Amrita Singh. However, they got divorced after being married for over a decade and Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh
Mr. Perfectionist was 21 when he got hitched to his first wife Reena Dutta. They have two children- Ira and Junaid
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta
The Greek God was 26-years-old when he married his then ladylove Sussanne. However, they got divorced and are co-parenting their sons Hridaan and Hrehaan
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
Ayushmann married his high-school crush Tahira when he was 26. The couple has a son and a daughter
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap
Emraan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Parveen at the age of 25. They have a son named Ayaan
Emraan Hashmi and Parveen Hashmi
The actor got married to Prem Chopra’s daughter Prerana when he was only 21. The couple has three kids
Sharman Joshi and Prerana Joshi
