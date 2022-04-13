Entertainment

ANJALI

APR 13, 2022

Heading 3

10 B-town stars who married at young age

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu Kapoor tied the knot with Rishi Kapoor at 21. They are parents to Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Image: Gauri Khan Instagram

SRK broke several hearts and married the love of his life when he was 25. They have three children- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

Dimple was only 17 when she got hitched to Rajesh Khanna. Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna are their two daughters

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna

Babita got married to Randhir Kapoor when she was 23. However, they parted ways years later but never got divorced. They are parents to Karisma and Kareena Kapoor

Babita and Randhir Kapoor

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Saif was 21 when he tied the knot with Amrita Singh. However, they got divorced after being married for over a decade and Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Mr. Perfectionist was 21 when he got hitched to his first wife Reena Dutta. They have two children- Ira and Junaid

Image: Ira Khan Instagram

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Image: Sussanne Khan Instagram

The Greek God was 26-years-old when he married his then ladylove Sussanne. However, they got divorced and are co-parenting their sons Hridaan and Hrehaan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann married his high-school crush Tahira when he was 26. The couple has a son and a daughter

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Image: Emraan Hashmi Instagram

Emraan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Parveen at the age of 25. They have a son named Ayaan

Emraan Hashmi and Parveen Hashmi

Image: Sharman Joshi Instagram

The actor got married to Prem Chopra’s daughter Prerana when he was only 21. The couple has three kids

Sharman Joshi and Prerana Joshi

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Coolest sibling duos of Bollywood

Click Here