10 Bare-faced Hottest K-pop Idols
The BTS leader's natural charisma and striking features shine even without makeup
RM
Image: RM’s Instagram
The main vocalist of EXO exudes freshness and handsome allure effortlessly
Baekhyun (SM Entertainment)
Image: Baekhyun’s Instagram
The GOT7 member and solo artist has a captivating bare-faced presence
Jackson Wang (TEAM WANG)
Image: Jackson Wang’s instagarm
The BTS member has a natural handsomeness and it is undeniable
Jin
Image: Jin’s Instagram
The iconic rapper-producer's magnetic appeal extends to his bare face
G-Dragon
Image: YG Entertainment
V
Image: V’s Instagram
The BTS member’s multi-talented vocalist has an enchanting, bare-faced charm
The main dancer of EXO possesses an effortless allure even without makeup
Image: Kai’s Instagram
Kai (SM Entertainment)
The BTS golden maknae showcases his natural beauty and youthful charm
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook
Another BTS heartthrob, Jimin's bare face radiates warmth and appeal
Jimin
Image: Jimin’s Instagram
Click Here
The youngest member of EXO has a captivating, bare-faced presence that fans adore
Sehun (SM Entertainment)
Image: Sehun’s instagram