Pujya Doss

september 12, 2023

Entertainment

10 Bare-faced Hottest K-pop Idols

The BTS leader's natural charisma and striking features shine even without makeup

RM 

Image: RM’s Instagram

The main vocalist of EXO exudes freshness and handsome allure effortlessly

Baekhyun (SM Entertainment) 

Image: Baekhyun’s Instagram

The GOT7 member and solo artist has a captivating bare-faced presence

Jackson Wang (TEAM WANG) 

Image: Jackson Wang’s instagarm 

The BTS member has a natural handsomeness and it is undeniable

Jin

Image: Jin’s Instagram

The iconic rapper-producer's magnetic appeal extends to his bare face

G-Dragon 

Image: YG Entertainment


Image: V’s Instagram

The BTS member’s multi-talented vocalist has an enchanting, bare-faced charm

The main dancer of EXO possesses an effortless allure even without makeup

Image: Kai’s Instagram

Kai (SM Entertainment) 

The BTS golden maknae showcases his natural beauty and youthful charm

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook

Another BTS heartthrob, Jimin's bare face radiates warmth and appeal

Jimin

Image: Jimin’s Instagram

The youngest member of EXO has a captivating, bare-faced presence that fans adore

Sehun (SM Entertainment) 

Image: Sehun’s instagram

