Pujya Doss

MARCH 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 based on true story K-dramas to watch

Explores family life in 1988 Seoul, capturing nostalgic moments and bonds

Image: tvN

Reply 1988: 

Follows doctors' friendships and challenges, offering heartwarming and humorous insights

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist: 

Chronicles Korean independence struggles in the late 1800s, blending history and drama

Image: tvN

Mr. Sunshine: 

Merges crime-solving with time travel, unraveling mysteries across different eras

Image: tvN

Signal: 

Portrays office dynamics realistically, based on a popular webtoon

Image: tvN

Misaeng (Incomplete Life): 

Explores prison life and relationships with humor and depth

Image: tvN

Prison Playbook: 

Revolves around a king and a clown's intertwined destinies in Joseon

Image: tvN

The Crowned Clown: 

Follows prosecutors' lives and cases, offering insights into legal processes

Image: JTBC

Diary of a Prosecutor: 

Unveils a crown prince's forbidden love with a eunuch, set in historical Korea

Image: KBS2

The King's Affection: 

Chronicles the life of Silla's first female ruler, blending history and drama

Image: MBC

Queen Seondeok: 

