10 based on true story K-dramas to watch
Explores family life in 1988 Seoul, capturing nostalgic moments and bonds
Image: tvN
Reply 1988:
Follows doctors' friendships and challenges, offering heartwarming and humorous insights
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist:
Chronicles Korean independence struggles in the late 1800s, blending history and drama
Image: tvN
Mr. Sunshine:
Merges crime-solving with time travel, unraveling mysteries across different eras
Image: tvN
Signal:
Portrays office dynamics realistically, based on a popular webtoon
Image: tvN
Misaeng (Incomplete Life):
Explores prison life and relationships with humor and depth
Image: tvN
Prison Playbook:
Revolves around a king and a clown's intertwined destinies in Joseon
Image: tvN
The Crowned Clown:
Follows prosecutors' lives and cases, offering insights into legal processes
Image: JTBC
Diary of a Prosecutor:
Unveils a crown prince's forbidden love with a eunuch, set in historical Korea
Image: KBS2
The King's Affection:
Chronicles the life of Silla's first female ruler, blending history and drama
Image: MBC
Queen Seondeok: