10 Basic Korean Conversational Phrases 

 Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 22, 2023

This is the standard greeting in Korean and is used both in formal and informal settings

Annyeonghaseyo - "Hello"

This is a polite way to express gratitude and can be used in various situations.

Gamsahamnida - "Thank you"

This phrase is used to apologize for something and is commonly used in formal settings

Joesonghamnida - "I'm sorry"

This is a common way to ask how someone is doing and can be used in formal and informal settings

Jal jinaesseoyo? - "How are you?"

This phrase is used to ask someone for their name and can be used in formal and informal settings

Ireumi mwoyeyo? - "What is your name?"

This is a polite way to express that you are pleased to meet someone for the first t

Cheoeum boepgesseumnida - "Nice to meet you"

A way to answer in the affirmative and can be used in formal and informal settings

Ne - "Yes"

This is a simple way to answer in the negative and can be used in formal and informal settings

Aniyo - "No"

Polite way to ask someone for their attention and announce your presence or next actions 

Sillyehabnida - "Excuse me"

Commonly used to say goodbye and can be used in formal and informal settings

Daeume bwayo - "See you later"

