This is the standard greeting in Korean and is used both in formal and informal settings
Annyeonghaseyo - "Hello"
Source: Pexels
This is a polite way to express gratitude and can be used in various situations.
Gamsahamnida - "Thank you"
Source: Pexels
This phrase is used to apologize for something and is commonly used in formal settings
Joesonghamnida - "I'm sorry"
Source: Pexels
This is a common way to ask how someone is doing and can be used in formal and informal settings
Jal jinaesseoyo? - "How are you?"
Source: Pexels
This phrase is used to ask someone for their name and can be used in formal and informal settings
Ireumi mwoyeyo? - "What is your name?"
Source: Pexels
This is a polite way to express that you are pleased to meet someone for the first t
Cheoeum boepgesseumnida - "Nice to meet you"
Source: Pexels
A way to answer in the affirmative and can be used in formal and informal settings
Ne - "Yes"
Source: Pexels
This is a simple way to answer in the negative and can be used in formal and informal settings
Aniyo - "No"
Source: Pexels
Polite way to ask someone for their attention and announce your presence or next actions
Sillyehabnida - "Excuse me"
Source: Pexels
Click Here
Commonly used to say goodbye and can be used in formal and informal settings
Daeume bwayo - "See you later"
Source: Pexels