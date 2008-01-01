10 Beautiful K-pop Idols Turned Actresses
One of the most popular and successful K-pop idols-turned actors is Suzy Bae of Miss A. She starred recently in the drama Uncontrollably Fond together with Kim Woo-bin
Image: tvN
Suzy (Miss A)
Dubbed 'Korea's Little Sister' for her girl-next-door image is the beloved IU, also known as Lee Ji-Eun in real life. This multi-talented young woman became extremely successful not only in her singing career but in her acting career as well
Image: tvN
IU (singer)
Another K-Pop idol who is proving her talent in acting is Tiny-G's pride, Min Do-hee. She showed her potential as an actress when she took the role of Jo Yoon-jin in the drama series, Reply 1994
Image: JTBC
Dohee (Tiny-G)
A successful actor idol in the entertainment world is Kim Yu-jin, also known as Uee of After School. Her acting debut as young Lady Mishil on Queen Seondeok was well received, which brought her several awards
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Uee (After School)
Besides singing, the maknae of Girls' Generation is incredibly talented and interested in many other projects. Seohyun started her acting career with a supporting role in Passionate Love
Image: SM Entertainment
Seohyun (SNSD)
One of the best characters in the 2013 hit drama, The Heirs, is the attractive and beautiful student, Lee Bo Na. This adorable character was brought to life by Krystal of f(x)
Image: H& Entertainment
Krystal (fx)
She might be popular thanks to being a member of the Girls' Generation, but Yoona is more than just beauty and voice. Yoona proved her acting skills by taking the lead and supporting roles in dramas
Image: SM Entertainment
Yoona (SNSD)
Another idol turned actor from Girls' Generation is the beautiful and charming Kwon Yuri. She nailed her first lead role as Choi Anna in the 2012 drama, Fashion King
Image: SM Entertainment
Yuri (SNSD)
Son Na-Eun of Apink is also becoming popular for her acting performances. Besides singing and dancing with her group mates in Apink, she is also venturing in other projects, like taking mini roles in dramas
Image: IST Entertainment
Naeun (Apink)
Click Here
Apart from performing on stage, the maknae and main dancer of T-ara is also performing on the small screen. Jiyeon appeared as a supporting actress and cameo in numerous dramas since 2008
Image: MBK Entertainment
Jiyeon (T-ara)