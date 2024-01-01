10 beginner-friendly K-dramas 2024

Immortal hunk seeks a bride to end his curse, and finds her in a bubbly teenager. Prepare for tissues, time travel, and heartwarming bromance with the Grim Reaper!
Image: tvN
Goblin
Court lady catches the eye of the lonely king, sparking a forbidden romance in the royal palace. Expect intricate costumes, historical intrigue, and a love that transcends social barriers.
Image: MBC
The Red Sleeve
A terminally ill woman gets a second chance at life with another's body, leading to heartwarming friendships and self-discovery. Get ready for tearful moments, second chances, and the beauty of living each day to the fullest
Image: JTBC
My Dearest
Three sisters fight for justice and survival in a cutthroat world where the rich hold all the cards. Expect thrilling power struggles, family bonds, and fighting for what's right against all odds
Little Women
Image: tvN
A seemingly perfect husband hides a dark secret, testing the trust of his detective wife. Be prepared for suspenseful twists, psychological chills, and a love story that hangs in the balance
Flower of Evil
Image: tvN
Stranger
Image: TVN
An elite cop with extraordinary memory teams up with a lawyer to uncover corruption and hidden truths in the justice system. Get ready for intense investigations, mind games, and the fight for justice against powerful forces
A woman seeks revenge on her childhood bullies after suffering horrific abuse, pushing the boundaries of morality and obsession. Expect a dark, captivating revenge tale with emotional depths and powerful performances.
The Glory
Image: Netflix
A mysterious vigilante with a troubled past uses his skills to help others while searching for his true identity. Prepare for action-packed adventures, emotional healing, and a quest for belonging
Healer
Image: KBS2
Two friends chase their dreams and find love amidst the turbulent times of the 1998 IMF crisis. Expect nostalgic vibes, youthful energy, and a heartwarming coming-of-age story
Twenty Five Twenty One
Image: tvN
A superstar and a documentary filmmaker with a painful past reconnect, facing family disapproval and societal expectations. Get ready for tearful moments, second chances, and a love that defies all odds