10 Beloved Third-Gen Maknaes In K-pop
Known for his chic charisma and powerful stage presence, Sehun captivates with his mesmerizing dance moves and out-of-the-world visuals
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO’s Sehun: 1
The golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook shines with his exceptional talent in singing and dancing, captivating fans worldwide
Image: BIGHIT Music
BTS’ Jungkook:
Lisa dazzles with her unmatched dance skills and magnetic stage presence, setting trends with her fashion sense and charming personality
BLACKPINK’s Lisa:
Image: YG Entertainment
With his versatile vocals and playful demeanor, Haechan wins hearts, showcasing his energy and undeniable talent on stage
NCT 127’s Haechan:
Image: SM Entertainment
Tzuyu charms with her ethereal beauty and graceful presence, attracting audiences with her sweet vocals and elegant dance moves
TWICE’s Tzuyu:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dino gained fans with his powerful dance skills and charismatic stage presence, proving his talent as a versatile performer
SEVENTEEN’s Dino:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Yeri’s cheerful personality and youthful charm manage to make everyone around her fall in love
Red Velvet’s Yeri:
Image: SM Entertainment
With smooth dance moves and soulful vocals, Yugyeom has the ability to steal hearts effortlessly
GOT7’s Yugyeom:
Image: Warner Music Korea
Sungjae shines with his charming personality and multi-talented skills and captivates fans with his entertaining variety show appearances
BTOB’s Sungjae:
Image: CUBE Entertainment
Click Here
25Hwasa is the embodiment of bold and fierce, as she exudes confidence and charisma with her powerful vocals on the stage
MAMAMOO’s Hwasa:
Image: RBW