Hrishita Das

april 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 Beloved Third-Gen Maknaes In K-pop

Known for his chic charisma and powerful stage presence, Sehun captivates with his mesmerizing dance moves and out-of-the-world visuals

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO’s Sehun: 1

The golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook shines with his exceptional talent in singing and dancing, captivating fans worldwide

Image: BIGHIT Music

BTS’ Jungkook: 

Lisa dazzles with her unmatched dance skills and magnetic stage presence, setting trends with her fashion sense and charming personality

BLACKPINK’s Lisa: 

Image: YG Entertainment

With his versatile vocals and playful demeanor, Haechan wins hearts, showcasing his energy and undeniable talent on stage

NCT 127’s Haechan: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Tzuyu charms with her ethereal beauty and graceful presence, attracting audiences with her sweet vocals and elegant dance moves

TWICE’s Tzuyu: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Dino gained fans with his powerful dance skills and charismatic stage presence, proving his talent as a versatile performer

SEVENTEEN’s Dino: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Yeri’s cheerful personality and youthful charm manage to make everyone around her fall in love

Red Velvet’s Yeri: 

Image: SM Entertainment

With smooth dance moves and soulful vocals, Yugyeom has the ability to steal hearts effortlessly

GOT7’s Yugyeom: 

Image: Warner Music Korea

Sungjae shines with his charming personality and multi-talented skills and captivates fans with his entertaining variety show appearances

BTOB’s Sungjae: 

Image: CUBE Entertainment

25Hwasa is the embodiment of bold and fierce, as she exudes confidence and charisma with her powerful vocals on the stage 

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa: 

Image: RBW

