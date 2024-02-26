Heading 3
10 Best 2-Hour-or-Less Indian Movies
It is considered among the best mystery Horror dramas from Indian Cinema. Tumbbad has a runtime of 1 hr 44 min
Tumbbad
Image: Imdb
Peepli Live is based on the story of a farmer’s suicide, directed by Anusha Rizvi as her debut in direction. The runtime of Peepli Live is 1 hr 44 min
Image: Imdb
Peepli Live
The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial, Masaan went on to win critics' love and appreciation. It has a runtime of 1 hr 49 min
Image: Imdb
Masaan
It is a beautiful movie directed by Shoojit Sircar. Piku has a runtime of 2 hr
Piku
Image: Imdb
Directed by Hansal Mehta, Omerta is a biographical drama of Omar Shaikh- a British terrorist of Pakistan descent. It has a runtime of 1 hr 45 min
Omerta
Image: Imdb
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Trapped is a survival drama starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It has a runtime of 1 hr 45 min
Trapped
Image: Imdb
It is a supernatural drama, released on Netflix in 2020. Starring Triptii Dimri in the lead, the movie won great acclaim for its Cinematography and BGM. It has a runtime of 1 hr 34 min
Bulbbul
Image: Imdb
Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is a crime thriller with a twisted plot. The movie has a runtime of 1 hr 58 min
Badla
Image: Imdb
Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox is considered among the best movies of Indian cinema. It has a runtime of 1 hr 44 min
The Lunchbox
Image: Imdb
Aankhon Dekhi
Image: Imdb
It is a dark comedy that ends with a shocking climax by giving some deep lessons about life. It has a runtime of 1 hr 48 min
