FEBRUARY 26, 2024

10 Best 2-Hour-or-Less Indian Movies

It is considered among the best mystery Horror dramas from Indian Cinema. Tumbbad has a runtime of 1 hr 44 min 

Tumbbad

Image: Imdb

Peepli Live is based on the story of a farmer’s suicide, directed by Anusha Rizvi as her debut in direction. The runtime of Peepli Live is 1 hr 44 min 

Image: Imdb

 Peepli Live 

The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial, Masaan went on to win critics' love and appreciation. It has a runtime of 1 hr 49 min 

Image: Imdb

Masaan

It is a beautiful movie directed by Shoojit Sircar. Piku has a runtime of 2 hr

Piku

Image: Imdb

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Omerta is a biographical drama of Omar Shaikh- a British terrorist of Pakistan descent. It has a runtime of 1 hr 45 min 

Omerta

Image: Imdb

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Trapped is a survival drama starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It has a runtime of 1 hr 45 min 

Trapped

Image: Imdb

It is a supernatural drama, released on Netflix in 2020. Starring Triptii Dimri in the lead, the movie won great acclaim for its Cinematography and BGM. It has a runtime of 1 hr 34 min 

Bulbbul

Image: Imdb

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is a crime thriller with a twisted plot. The movie has a runtime of 1 hr 58 min

Badla

Image: Imdb

Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox is considered among the best movies of Indian cinema. It has a runtime of 1 hr 44 min 

The Lunchbox 

Image: Imdb

 Aankhon Dekhi 

Image: Imdb

It is a dark comedy that ends with a shocking climax by giving some deep lessons about life. It has a runtime of 1 hr 48 min

