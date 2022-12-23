Heading 3

10 best 2022 South movies

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 23, 2022

A brilliant performance by Rakshit Shetty and the wholesome bond between him and the dog made this movie at the top of the list of best South Indian movies

Charlie 777

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is not to be missed. The Larger than image of hero and action with finest performances makes it best

KGF: Chapter 2

The storyline of the movie Drishyam 2 is a continuation of Drishyam, which was released in 2013 starring Mohanlal. The suspense element loaded with gripping and nail-biting storytelling will definitely keep you hooked until the end

Drishyam 2

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli is the best movie in 2022. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as real-life revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaraman, RRR is set in the 1920s when India was under the British Raj

RRR

Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Dharshana Rajendar's Hridayam created rage at the box office and had a good win with no language barrier at all. The best romantic movie in 2022

Hridayam

Kantara is turned out to be a big blockbuster in 2022. Directed and acted by Rishab Shetty, is a tale set in a fictional forest, where certain traditions create a man vs nature conflict

Kantara

The romantic film struck the right chord among the audiences with a classic love story, chemistry and performance. Sita Ramam featured Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur

Sita Ramam

Ponniyin Selvan I, the magnum opus directed by Mani Ratnam is another film that should not be missed. It  features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha in lead roles

Ponniyin Selvan I

Karthikeya 2, the mythological film, starring Siddhartha and Anupama, was hailed by audiences from all over the corner and became the biggest blockbuster of 2022 with RRR, KGF, and more

Karthikeya 2

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, which also featured Suriya in a cameo role, became the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema in 2022

Vikram 

