Pujya Doss

 October 26, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best 3rd generation K-pop groups

BTS, the global sensation, redefined K-pop with their captivating music, storytelling, and unmatched stage presence, solidifying their place as leaders of the 3rd generation

Image: SBS

BTS

TWICE's infectious tunes and dazzling visuals have made them a beloved girl group, capturing hearts around the world with their addictive pop tracks

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE

EXO's powerful performances and versatile concept have left an indelible mark on K-pop. Their unique blend of charisma and talent continues to shine

EXO

Image: SM Entertainment

BLACKPINK's fierce style and chart-topping hits have set a new standard in K-pop. Their international success has made them global icons

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK

Red Velvet's musical diversity and charismatic members have given them a distinct edge in the industry, offering a blend of pop, R&B, and more

Red Velvet 

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT's innovative concept of multiple sub-units allows them to explore various styles and genres. Their limitless potential and talent continue to impress fans

NCT 

Image: SM Entertainment

GOT7's dynamic sound and strong bond with their fans, Ahgases, have established them as a prominent force in the K-pop landscape

GOT7 

Image: JYP Entertainment

GFRIEND's refreshing melodies and intricate choreography have garnered them a dedicated following, with their own unique style in the girl group arena

GFRIEND

Image: Source Music

SEVENTEEN's self-produced music and synchronized performances have solidified their status as a group of multitalented artists

SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment

MAMAMOO's powerful vocals and versatility across genres make them a dynamic girl group with a strong presence in the 3rd generation of K-pop

MAMAMOO

Image: RBW

