Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

 October 25, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best 4th generation K-pop groups

A quintet of charismatic young men harmonize sweetly while showcasing mesmerizing dance moves

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT (Tomorrow X Together)

A fierce, powerhouse girl group delivers electrifying performances with powerhouse vocals

Image: JYP Entertainment

ITZY

This innovative, self-producing group is renowned for dynamic music and exhilarating live shows

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids

Seven dreamy individuals captivate with ethereal visuals and enchanting vocals

Image: BELIFT LAB

ENHYPEN

This futuristic ensemble wows with a unique concept and cutting-edge technology

Image: SM Entertainment

AESPA

A versatile group known for intense performances and dynamic music that never disappoints

Image: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ

A six-member girl group stuns with captivating visuals and potent vocals

IVE

Image: Starship Entertainment

Eleven charismatic members bring diverse talents to this larger-than-life group

Image: Universe Entertainment

THE BOYZ

Twelve members exude bright energy and a unique sound, delivering pure musical joy

TREASURE

Image: YG Entertainment

Seven all-around talented members showcase powerful vocals, captivating hearts with every note

Image: JYP Entertainment

 NMIXX

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here