10 Best 4th generation K-pop groups
A quintet of charismatic young men harmonize sweetly while showcasing mesmerizing dance moves
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TXT (Tomorrow X Together)
A fierce, powerhouse girl group delivers electrifying performances with powerhouse vocals
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY
This innovative, self-producing group is renowned for dynamic music and exhilarating live shows
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids
Seven dreamy individuals captivate with ethereal visuals and enchanting vocals
Image: BELIFT LAB
ENHYPEN
This futuristic ensemble wows with a unique concept and cutting-edge technology
Image: SM Entertainment
AESPA
A versatile group known for intense performances and dynamic music that never disappoints
Image: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ
A six-member girl group stuns with captivating visuals and potent vocals
IVE
Image: Starship Entertainment
Eleven charismatic members bring diverse talents to this larger-than-life group
Image: Universe Entertainment
THE BOYZ
Twelve members exude bright energy and a unique sound, delivering pure musical joy
TREASURE
Image: YG Entertainment
Seven all-around talented members showcase powerful vocals, captivating hearts with every note
Image: JYP Entertainment
NMIXX