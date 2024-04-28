Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
APRIL 28, 2024
10 best 90s movies that are nostalgic
Directed by Karan Johar, the film is a quintessential Bollywood romantic drama that captured the hearts of audiences upon its release in 1998
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - 1998
Image Source: imdb
Dil Toh Pagal Hai, directed by Yash Chopra, is a romantic musical film that explores the complexities of love and relationships in the world of dance
Dil Toh Pagal Hai - 1997
Image Source: imdb
The film is known for its elaborate song and dance sequences, colorful celebrations, and its portrayal of Indian family values
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! - 1994
Image Source: imdb
Karan Arjun is a classic Bollywood film that tells the story of two brothers, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who are killed by their enemies but reincarnate to seek revenge
Karan Arjun -1995
Image Source: imdb
Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, it is a heartwarming family drama that revolves around the trials and tribulations of the joint family system
Image Source: imdb
Hum Saath-Saath Hain - 1999
Set in Europe, the movie tells the story of two young individuals who fall in love during a trip and face obstacles from their families' traditional values
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - 1995
Image Source: imdb
Darr is a psychological thriller directed by Yash Chopra. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sunny Deol, delves into the theme of obsession
Darr - 1993
Image Source: imdb
Raja Hindustani - 1996
Image Source: imdb
It is a timeless Bollywood romance that revolves around the love story of Raja, a taxi driver from a humble background, and Aarti, a wealthy young woman
Andaz Apna Apna - 1994
Image Source: imdb
It follows the hilarious journey of Amar and Prem, played by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, as they vie for the affections of a millionaire's daughter
It is a suspense thriller centered around revenge directed by Abbas-Mustaan. The movie has a great music and twists in the plot
Baazigar - 1993
Image Source: imdb
