APRIL 28, 2024

10 best 90s movies that are nostalgic 

Directed by Karan Johar, the film is a quintessential Bollywood romantic drama that captured the hearts of audiences upon its release in 1998

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - 1998

Image Source: imdb

Dil Toh Pagal Hai, directed by Yash Chopra, is a romantic musical film that explores the complexities of love and relationships in the world of dance

 Dil Toh Pagal Hai - 1997

Image Source: imdb

The film is known for its elaborate song and dance sequences, colorful celebrations, and its portrayal of Indian family values

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! - 1994

Image Source: imdb

Karan Arjun is a classic Bollywood film that tells the story of two brothers, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who are killed by their enemies but reincarnate to seek revenge 

 Karan Arjun -1995

Image Source: imdb

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, it is a heartwarming family drama that revolves around the trials and tribulations of the joint family system

Image Source: imdb

Hum Saath-Saath Hain - 1999

Set in Europe, the movie tells the story of two young individuals who fall in love during a trip and face obstacles from their families' traditional values

 Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - 1995

Image Source: imdb

Darr is a psychological thriller directed by Yash Chopra. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sunny Deol, delves into the theme of obsession 

 Darr - 1993

Image Source: imdb

 Raja Hindustani - 1996

Image Source: imdb

It is a timeless Bollywood romance that revolves around the love story of Raja, a taxi driver from a humble background, and Aarti, a wealthy young woman

 Andaz Apna Apna - 1994

Image Source: imdb

It follows the hilarious journey of Amar and Prem, played by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, as they vie for the affections of a millionaire's daughter

It is a suspense thriller centered around revenge directed by Abbas-Mustaan. The movie has a great music and twists in the plot

Baazigar - 1993

Image Source: imdb

