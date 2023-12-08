Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

December 08, 2023

10 best Adele song lyrics

There ain't no gold in this river, That I've been washin' my hands in forever, I know there is hope in these waters, But I can't bring myself to swim

Easy on Me

See how I'll leave with every piece of you, Don't underestimate the things that I will do

Rolling in the Deep

I’m so far gone and you’re the only one who can save me

My Little Love

Maybe baby I’m just losing my mind, cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Oh My God 

Loving you was a breakthrough / I saw what my heart can really do

Woman Like Me 

Every day feels like the road I’m on / Might just open up and swallow me whole

Hold On 

Let me photograph you in this light, In case it is the last time

When We Were Young

When the world seems so cruel, And your heart makes you feel like a fool, I promise you will see, That I will be, I will be your remedy

Remedy

Best For Last

But, despite the truth that I know,I find it hard to let go and give up on you

Hello from the outside, At least, I can say that I've tried,To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart

Hello

