Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
December 08, 2023
10 best Adele song lyrics
There ain't no gold in this river, That I've been washin' my hands in forever, I know there is hope in these waters, But I can't bring myself to swim
Easy on Me
Image Source: Adele's Instagram
See how I'll leave with every piece of you, Don't underestimate the things that I will do
Image Source: Adele's Instagram
Rolling in the Deep
I’m so far gone and you’re the only one who can save me
My Little Love
Image Source: Adele's Instagram
Maybe baby I’m just losing my mind, cause this is trouble, but it feels right
Oh My God
Image Source: Adele's Instagram
Loving you was a breakthrough / I saw what my heart can really do
Woman Like Me
Image Source: Adele's Instagram
Every day feels like the road I’m on / Might just open up and swallow me whole
Hold On
Image Source: Adele's Instagram
Let me photograph you in this light, In case it is the last time
When We Were Young
Image Source: Adele's Instagram
When the world seems so cruel, And your heart makes you feel like a fool, I promise you will see, That I will be, I will be your remedy
Remedy
Image Source: Adele's Instagram
Best For Last
Image Source: Adele's Instagram
But, despite the truth that I know,I find it hard to let go and give up on you
Hello from the outside, At least, I can say that I've tried,To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart
Hello
Image Source: Adele's Instagram
