Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JULY 16, 2024
10 Best Anurag Kashyap movies to watch
Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur is a path-breaking gangster drama that changed the filmmaking style in the Hindi cinema
Gangs Of Wasseypur
Image: IMDb
Kashyap's Black Friday is a crime drama based on the true events of the Bombay bomb blasts in 1993. The movie has a cult fan-following
Image: IMDb
Black Friday
Gulaal is a political crime drama that sheds light on youth election and caste politics with brilliant writing. The movie stars Kay Kay Menon in one of his finest roles
Gulaal
Image: IMDb
Considered ahead of its time, No Smoking has real-life references with respect to what Anurag Kashyap had gone through in his initial days when the authorities banned his movies
No Smoking
Image: IMDb
It is a modern romantic drama directed by Anurag Kashyap. The story revolves around a Delhi girl who has to marry another guy because of her lover's irresponsible behavior
Manmarziyaan
Image: IMDb
It is a dark crime-thriller that sheds light on the complex human minds and psychotic human behavior, which one can go any mile for its satisfaction
Raman Raghav 2.0
Image: IMDb
One of the underrated dark thrillers, Ugly, is a story that revolves around a missing girl. The movie boasts terrific performances from Vineet Kumar, Rahul Bhatt and Girish Kulkarni
Ugly
Image: IMDb
It is a sports drama that revolves around a boxer. However, it's not a typical Sport movie but more than that. Vineet Kumar gave his best performance in this movie
Mukkabaaz
Image: IMDb
Maharaja
Image: IMDb
This is not an Anurag Kashyap directorial but a Tamil-language movie where Kashyap shines as the actor. The movie is a masterclass with respect to its outstanding screenplay and performances
Sacred Games
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, Sacred Games is a popular Indian web show that marked the arrival of Netflix in India
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.