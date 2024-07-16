Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

JULY 16, 2024

10 Best Anurag Kashyap movies to watch


Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur is a path-breaking gangster drama that changed the filmmaking style in the Hindi cinema 

Gangs Of Wasseypur 

Kashyap's Black Friday is a crime drama based on the true events of the Bombay bomb blasts in 1993. The movie has a cult fan-following 

Black Friday 

Gulaal is a political crime drama that sheds light on youth election and caste politics with brilliant writing. The movie stars  Kay Kay Menon in one of his finest roles 

 Gulaal 

Considered ahead of its time, No Smoking has real-life references with respect to what Anurag Kashyap had gone through in his initial days when the authorities banned his movies 

 No Smoking 

It is a modern romantic drama directed by Anurag Kashyap. The story revolves around a Delhi girl who has to marry another guy because of her lover's irresponsible behavior 

Manmarziyaan 

It is a dark crime-thriller that sheds light on the complex human minds and psychotic human behavior, which one can go any mile for its satisfaction 

 Raman Raghav 2.0 

One of the underrated dark thrillers, Ugly, is a story that revolves around a missing girl. The movie boasts terrific performances from Vineet Kumar, Rahul Bhatt and Girish Kulkarni 

 Ugly

It is a sports drama that revolves around a boxer. However, it's not a typical Sport movie but more than that. Vineet Kumar gave his best performance in this movie

 Mukkabaaz 

Maharaja 

This is not an Anurag Kashyap directorial but a Tamil-language movie where Kashyap shines as the actor. The movie is a masterclass with respect to its outstanding screenplay and performances 

Sacred Games 

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, Sacred Games is a popular Indian web show that marked the arrival of Netflix in India 

