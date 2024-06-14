Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Entertainment
JUNE 14, 2024
10 Best Apocalypse Movies to Watch
A high-octane post-apocalyptic tale where Max teams up with Furiosa to flee from a warlord and his army in a vast desert wasteland
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Image: IMDb
Image: IMDb
A harrowing journey of a father and his young son through a bleak, ash-covered world, struggling to survive and maintain their humanity
The Road (2009)
A chilling story about a viral outbreak that turns people into rage-fueled zombies, following the struggles of survivors in a deserted London
Image: IMDb
28 Days Later (2002)
In a post-apocalyptic world where humans and intelligent apes struggle to coexist, tensions rise, leading to a conflict that will determine the fate of both species
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
Image: IMDb
Eli, a lone wanderer in a post-apocalyptic America, guards a sacred book that holds the key to humanity’s survival, facing numerous threats along his journey
The Book of Eli (2010)
Image: IMDb
Robert Neville, seemingly the last man alive in New York City, struggles to find a cure for a virus that has turned humans into nocturnal mutants
I Am Legend (2007)
Image: IMDb
Set on a perpetually moving train housing the last remnants of humanity, a class revolt erupts as the oppressed passengers in the tail section fight their way to the front
Snowpiercer (2013)
Image: IMDb
In a world where monstrous creatures hunt by sound, a family must live in complete silence to survive, creating intense and nerve-wracking suspense
A Quiet Place (2018)
Image: IMDb
Gerry Lane, a former UN investigator, races against time to stop a zombie pandemic that threatens to wipe out humanity, traversing the globe in search of answers
World War Z (2013)
Image: IMDb
Bird Box (2018)
Image: IMDb
In a world where an unseen force drives people to suicide, a woman and her two children must navigate a treacherous river blindfolded to reach safety
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here