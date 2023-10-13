Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
13 OCTOBER, 2023
10 best Asha Parekh movies
Asha Parekh’s debut film, a romantic comedy film, was one of the biggest hits which gained her popularity as a leading actress in the industry
Dil Deke Dekho (1959)
Video source- ashaparekhofficial
The film starring Asha Parekh with Dev Anand was well appreciated by the audience which led her one step forward in her career
Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota hai (1961)
Image source- ashaparekhofficial
In this film, Asha Parekh showcased her impressive acting skills which made the film a hit in the industry
Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (1963)
Image source- ashaparekhofficial
Asha Parekh with co-star Joy Mukherjee delivered the most memorable performance of her whole time
Ziddi (1964)
video source- YouTube
The film directed by Vijay Anand having Asha Parekh and Shammi Kapoor as leads became a massive hit in the Bollywood industry
Teesri Mazil (1966)
Image source- ashaparekhofficial
The Asha Parekh pairing with Dharmendra was another big hit in her career
Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969)
video source- YouTube
The classic film starring Asha Parekh and Rajesh Khanna has memorable music which is still in the hearts of audiences
Image source- ashaparekhofficial
Aan Milo Sajna (1970)
Asha Parekh delivered a memorable performance where she played a role of the Madhu a young widow building her life again
video source- YouTube
Kati Patang (1970)
The film having Asha Parekh and Jeetendra in a love story has amazing memorable songs
Video- ashaparekhofficial
Caravan (1971)
The actress role in this film earned her critical praise which contributed a lot to her filmography
Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)
Image source- ashaparekhofficial
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.