10 best Asha Parekh movies

Asha Parekh’s debut film, a romantic comedy film, was one of the biggest hits which gained her popularity as a leading actress in the industry

Dil Deke Dekho (1959)

The film starring Asha Parekh with Dev Anand was well appreciated by the audience which led her one step forward in her career

Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota hai (1961)

In this film, Asha Parekh showcased her impressive acting skills which made the film a hit in the industry

Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (1963)

Asha Parekh with co-star Joy Mukherjee delivered the most memorable performance of her whole time

Ziddi (1964)

The film directed by Vijay Anand having Asha Parekh and Shammi Kapoor as leads became a massive hit in the Bollywood industry

Teesri Mazil (1966)

The Asha Parekh pairing with Dharmendra was another big hit in her career

Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969)

The classic film starring Asha Parekh and Rajesh Khanna has memorable music which is still in the hearts of audiences

Aan Milo Sajna (1970)

Asha Parekh delivered a memorable performance where she played a role of the Madhu a young widow building her life again

Kati Patang (1970)

The film having Asha Parekh and Jeetendra in a love story has amazing memorable songs

Caravan (1971)

The actress role in this film earned her critical praise which contributed a lot to her filmography

Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)

