Hrishita Das

june 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 best BLACKPINK songs

A powerful anthem featuring catchy hooks and dynamic choreography, DDU-DU DDU-DU showcases BLACKPINK's signature blend of fierceness and glamor

Images credit: YG Entertainment

DDU-DU DDU-DU:

An explosive track with a bold brass line and intense lyrics about ending a toxic relationship. Its dramatic music video complements the song's strong message

Images credit: YG Entertainment

Kill This Love: 

This song is an empowering comeback anthem with a mix of hip-hop and EDM elements, emphasizing resilience and confidence

Images credit: YG Entertainment

How You Like That: 

BLACKPINK's debut single, Boombayah, is a high-energy track that introduced their edgy and vibrant style to the world

Images credit: YG Entertainment

Boombayah: 

A bright, summery track with an infectious chorus and upbeat rhythm, showing a more playful side of BLACKPINK

As If It’s Your Last: 

Images credit: YG Entertainment

A dark, edgy song with a mix of traditional Korean instruments and modern beats, Pink Venom highlights BLACKPINK's versatility and charisma

Pink Venom: 

Images credit: YG Entertainment

A heartfelt song about the pain of love, featuring a mix of acoustic and electronic sounds, and showcasing the group's vocal harmonies

Lovesick Girls: 

Images credit: YG Entertainment

A bold track with a confident message, Shut Down combines sleek production and assertive lyrics, reflecting BLACKPINK's growth and dominance in the music industry

Shut Down: 

Images credit: YG Entertainment

A minimalist track with a catchy whistle hook, the song highlights the group's unique sound and smooth vocal delivery

Whistle: 

Images credit: YG Entertainment

A fiery, dance-pop song about the risks of love, featuring a memorable chorus and strong performances from all members

Playing With Fire: 

Images credit: YG Entertainment

