10 best BLACKPINK songs
A powerful anthem featuring catchy hooks and dynamic choreography, DDU-DU DDU-DU showcases BLACKPINK's signature blend of fierceness and glamor
Images credit: YG Entertainment
DDU-DU DDU-DU:
An explosive track with a bold brass line and intense lyrics about ending a toxic relationship. Its dramatic music video complements the song's strong message
Images credit: YG Entertainment
Kill This Love:
This song is an empowering comeback anthem with a mix of hip-hop and EDM elements, emphasizing resilience and confidence
Images credit: YG Entertainment
How You Like That:
BLACKPINK's debut single, Boombayah, is a high-energy track that introduced their edgy and vibrant style to the world
Images credit: YG Entertainment
Boombayah:
A bright, summery track with an infectious chorus and upbeat rhythm, showing a more playful side of BLACKPINK
As If It’s Your Last:
Images credit: YG Entertainment
A dark, edgy song with a mix of traditional Korean instruments and modern beats, Pink Venom highlights BLACKPINK's versatility and charisma
Pink Venom:
Images credit: YG Entertainment
A heartfelt song about the pain of love, featuring a mix of acoustic and electronic sounds, and showcasing the group's vocal harmonies
Lovesick Girls:
Images credit: YG Entertainment
A bold track with a confident message, Shut Down combines sleek production and assertive lyrics, reflecting BLACKPINK's growth and dominance in the music industry
Shut Down:
Images credit: YG Entertainment
A minimalist track with a catchy whistle hook, the song highlights the group's unique sound and smooth vocal delivery
Whistle:
Images credit: YG Entertainment
A fiery, dance-pop song about the risks of love, featuring a memorable chorus and strong performances from all members
Playing With Fire:
Images credit: YG Entertainment