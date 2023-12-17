Heading 3

10 best Bollywood mystery movies

It revolves around a single mother, who gets involved in the murder of her husband. Meanwhile, a math teacher helps her while a police officer is determined to find out the truth

Jaane Jaan

It is a crime thriller intertwined with engaging plots. The movie is touted to be one of the finest works of Sriram Raghavan 

Andhadhun 

The mystery drama consists of two parts while the next part is in the works. The Ajay Devgn starrer movie is among the most successful thrillers of the industry

Drishyam franchise

Based on the infamous 2008 Noida double murder case, Talvar explores the different possibilities that lead to the crime. It is a must-watch movie

 Talvar 

Kahaani has so many layers that the viewer is compelled to think of all the possibilities without getting to the correct one. A must-watch movie

 Kahaani

A case that seemed straight-forward, turned out to be a puzzle for the protagonist. He is aided by a sex worker in trying to uncover the truth, all of it while he is dealing with his broken marriage

 Talaash 

A middle-class married man is approached by his boss' wife to investigate her husband's alleged affair. Watch it out

Manorama: Six Feet Under

Filled with crazy twists and turns, Badla is a terrific crime mystery drama. It features Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead

Badla

With superlative performance from Sushant Singh Rajput and remarkable direction of Dibakar Bannerjee, it becomes one of the must watch crime mystery drama

 Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

It is among the very underrated movies of the Indian Cinema. But, it has some impeccable performances and a layered storyline that will hook you till the end 

Ugly

