Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 17, 2023
10 best Bollywood mystery movies
It revolves around a single mother, who gets involved in the murder of her husband. Meanwhile, a math teacher helps her while a police officer is determined to find out the truth
Jaane Jaan
Image: Imdb
It is a crime thriller intertwined with engaging plots. The movie is touted to be one of the finest works of Sriram Raghavan
Image: Imdb
Andhadhun
The mystery drama consists of two parts while the next part is in the works. The Ajay Devgn starrer movie is among the most successful thrillers of the industry
Drishyam franchise
Image: Imdb
Based on the infamous 2008 Noida double murder case, Talvar explores the different possibilities that lead to the crime. It is a must-watch movie
Talvar
Image: Imdb
Kahaani has so many layers that the viewer is compelled to think of all the possibilities without getting to the correct one. A must-watch movie
Kahaani
Image: Imdb
A case that seemed straight-forward, turned out to be a puzzle for the protagonist. He is aided by a sex worker in trying to uncover the truth, all of it while he is dealing with his broken marriage
Talaash
Image: Imdb
A middle-class married man is approached by his boss' wife to investigate her husband's alleged affair. Watch it out
Manorama: Six Feet Under
Image: Imdb
Filled with crazy twists and turns, Badla is a terrific crime mystery drama. It features Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead
Badla
Image: Imdb
With superlative performance from Sushant Singh Rajput and remarkable direction of Dibakar Bannerjee, it becomes one of the must watch crime mystery drama
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy
Image: Imdb
It is among the very underrated movies of the Indian Cinema. But, it has some impeccable performances and a layered storyline that will hook you till the end
Ugly
Image: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.