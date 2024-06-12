Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
ENTERTAINMENT
JUNE 12, 2024
10 Best Bollywood Revenge Movies
A young man returns to Kashmir to investigate his father’s disappearance and suspects his uncle’s involvement, leading to a confrontation
Haider
Image: Imdb
Image: Imdb
A feud between the Sultan and Shahid Khan results in Khan’s expulsion and sparks a deadly revenge saga across three generations
Gangs of Wasseypur
Two small-time gangsters, Chandu and Malik, rise to power by eliminating their enemies, becoming most powerful in Mumbai
Image: Imdb
Company
This classic movie is about a man whose family is killed by a ruthless bandit who then hires two criminals to take revenge
Image: Imdb
Sholay
An honest cop clashes with a crime boss, unaware that the criminal is the murderer of his parents
Image: Imdb
Zanjeer
An ex-convict seeks revenge on those who wrongly imprisoned him but faces his estranged son, now a police officer
Image: Imdb
Aakhree Raasta
A boy seeking revenge for his father’s murder grows up to be a gangster, becoming more like his enemies in his quest for vengeance
Agneepath
Image: Imdb
A retired man and his family try to reclaim their land from a deceitful property dealer with the help of friends
Khosla Ka Ghosla
Image: Imdb
A man with a vendetta against a tycoon seduces the man’s daughter, who starts to suspect his connection to her elder sister’s death
Baazigar
Image: Imdb
A pregnant woman searches for her missing husband in Kolkata, but everyone denies ever knowing him
Kahaani
Image: Imdb
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here