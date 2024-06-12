Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

ENTERTAINMENT

JUNE 12, 2024

10 Best Bollywood Revenge Movies


A young man returns to Kashmir to investigate his father’s disappearance and suspects his uncle’s involvement, leading to a confrontation

Haider

Image: Imdb

Image: Imdb

A feud between the Sultan and Shahid Khan results in Khan’s expulsion and sparks a deadly revenge saga across three generations

Gangs of Wasseypur

Two small-time gangsters, Chandu and Malik, rise to power by eliminating their enemies, becoming most powerful in Mumbai

Image: Imdb

Company

This classic movie is about a man whose family is killed by a ruthless bandit who then hires two criminals to take revenge

Image: Imdb

Sholay

An honest cop clashes with a crime boss, unaware that the criminal is the murderer of his parents

Image: Imdb

Zanjeer

An ex-convict seeks revenge on those who wrongly imprisoned him but faces his estranged son, now a police officer

Image: Imdb

Aakhree Raasta

A boy seeking revenge for his father’s murder grows up to be a gangster, becoming more like his enemies in his quest for vengeance 

Agneepath

Image: Imdb

A retired man and his family try to reclaim their land from a deceitful property dealer with the help of friends

Khosla Ka Ghosla

Image: Imdb

A man with a vendetta against a tycoon seduces the man’s daughter, who starts to suspect his connection to her elder sister’s death

Baazigar

Image: Imdb

A pregnant woman searches for her missing husband in Kolkata, but everyone denies ever knowing him

Kahaani

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here