Heading 3

10 Best Bollywood suspense movies

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 10, 2023

Entertainment

A dead body is found every week. A coincidence or a serial killer in the city. The mystery unfolds and the Akshay Kumar starrer is a must watch film.

Cuttputlli

Image : Akshay Kumar's Instagram

The comedy movie over a land dispute turns to suspense after an unexpected murder. It features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Govinda Naam Mera

Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

'It is about a common man (Ajay Devgn) who tries to save his family from a murder case and shocking revelations.

Drishyam 2

Image : Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

A box office hit film about a blind pianist (Ayushmann Khurrana) who unintentionally witnesses a murder while several mysteries unfold.

Andhadhun

Image : Pinkvilla

Inspired by a real incident in the life of Reema Kagti, this film is about a mysterious death of an actor whose murderer remains suspenseful. It stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Talaash

Image : Pinkvilla

A female employee who has good relations with the members at her workspace is pregnant and found dead. The mystery remains: who was the father of the child?

Monica, O My Darling

Image : Rajkumar Rao’s Instagram

A mystery thriller film where a murder has 2 suspects and the revelations are made as the investigation proceeds.

Ittefaq

Image :Red Chillies Entertainment

A RAW agent (John Abraham) who risks his life to save confidential data of the country getting leaked is a must watch film. 

Force 2

Image : Viacom 18 Motion Pictures

The story consists of numerous twists in the life of a hero who tries to escape after a murder, it is also an action film starring Aayushmann Khurrana

An Action Hero

Image : Aayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram

When two people fall in love at a rave party and their life turns upside down after a series of events. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Malang

Image : Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here