A dead body is found every week. A coincidence or a serial killer in the city. The mystery unfolds and the Akshay Kumar starrer is a must watch film.
Cuttputlli
Image : Akshay Kumar's Instagram
The comedy movie over a land dispute turns to suspense after an unexpected murder. It features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.
Govinda Naam Mera
Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
'It is about a common man (Ajay Devgn) who tries to save his family from a murder case and shocking revelations.
Drishyam 2
Image : Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
A box office hit film about a blind pianist (Ayushmann Khurrana) who unintentionally witnesses a murder while several mysteries unfold.
Andhadhun
Image : Pinkvilla
Inspired by a real incident in the life of Reema Kagti, this film is about a mysterious death of an actor whose murderer remains suspenseful. It stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.
Talaash
Image : Pinkvilla
A female employee who has good relations with the members at her workspace is pregnant and found dead. The mystery remains: who was the father of the child?
Monica, O My Darling
Image : Rajkumar Rao’s Instagram
A mystery thriller film where a murder has 2 suspects and the revelations are made as the investigation proceeds.
Ittefaq
Image :Red Chillies Entertainment
A RAW agent (John Abraham) who risks his life to save confidential data of the country getting leaked is a must watch film.
Force 2
Image : Viacom 18 Motion Pictures
The story consists of numerous twists in the life of a hero who tries to escape after a murder, it is also an action film starring Aayushmann Khurrana
An Action Hero
Image : Aayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
When two people fall in love at a rave party and their life turns upside down after a series of events. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.
Malang
Image : Pinkvilla