10 best brothers of K-dramas
Image: tvN
Kim Soo Hyun in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay
Kim Soo Hyun as Moon Gang Tae in this drama tops the list with his boundless care and love for his autistic older brother Moon Sang Tae
From buying ice cream to giving piggyback, Go Kyung Pyo’s character Sung Sun Woo takes care of his little sister Jin Joo with utmost dedication, filling for their deceased father
Image: tvN
Go Kyung Pyo in Reply 1988
Though the drama tries to portray Hwang In Yeop’s Han Seo Joon as a bad boy, his protective nature towards his sister Han Go Woon is very heart-touching to see
Image: tvN
Hwang In Yeop in True Beauty
Seo Kang Joon as In Ho appears as if he doesn’t care for his sister In Ha, but in reality, his loyalty knows no boundary and he is the type to stick with his sister till the very end
Image: Man of Creation
Seo Kang Joon in Cheese in The Trap
Park Seo Joon’s Oh Ri On shares a close-knit bond with his sister Oh Ri Jin and she can share everything with him, making him the brother one needs to get through life
Image: MBC
Park Seo Joon in Kill Me, Heal Me
This thriller drama portrays Kim Young Dae as Joo Seok Hoon, an emotionally supportive brother of his twin sister Joo Seok Kyung, who tries his best to protect her from many conflicts
Image: SBS
Kim Young Dae in The Penthouse
Image: High Zium Studio
While Song Joong Ki’s character Kang Ma Ru might not be a perfect hero, his undying devotion to his younger sister Cho Ko lives in our heads rent-free
Song Joong Ki in The Innocent Man
Technically a half-brother of Dan Sae, Kim Taehyung’s Han Sung is the most selfless brother, despite many burdens he carries along
Image: KBS
Kim Taehyung from Hwarang
While Ahn Woo Yeon’s Do Bong Gi may not be as strong as his twin sister Do Bong Soon, he is an all-rounder brother, who supports his sister but also knows when to set her straight
Ahn Woo Yeon in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
Ahn Jae Hong’s Jung Bong may not be as bright as his younger brother Jung Hwan, but he makes sure to make him laugh on those gloomy days, even if it’s with his stupid jokes
Ahn Jae Hong in Reply 1988
Image: tvN