Moupriya Banerjee

MARCH 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 best brothers of K-dramas

Image:  tvN

Kim Soo Hyun in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

Kim Soo Hyun as Moon Gang Tae in this drama tops the list with his boundless care and love for his autistic older brother Moon Sang Tae

From buying ice cream to giving piggyback, Go Kyung Pyo’s character Sung Sun Woo takes care of his little sister Jin Joo with utmost dedication, filling for their deceased father

Image: tvN

Go Kyung Pyo in Reply 1988

Though the drama tries to portray Hwang In Yeop’s Han Seo Joon as a bad boy, his protective nature towards his sister Han Go Woon is very heart-touching to see

Image: tvN

Hwang In Yeop in True Beauty

Seo Kang Joon as In Ho appears as if he doesn’t care for his sister In Ha, but in reality, his loyalty knows no boundary and he is the type to stick with his sister till the very end

Image: Man of Creation

Seo Kang Joon in Cheese in The Trap

Park Seo Joon’s Oh Ri On shares a close-knit bond with his sister Oh Ri Jin and she can share everything with him, making him the brother one needs to get through life

Image: MBC

Park Seo Joon in Kill Me, Heal Me

This thriller drama portrays Kim Young Dae as Joo Seok Hoon, an emotionally supportive brother of his twin sister Joo Seok Kyung, who tries his best to protect her from many conflicts

Image: SBS

Kim Young Dae in The Penthouse

Image: High Zium Studio

While Song Joong Ki’s character Kang Ma Ru might not be a perfect hero, his undying devotion to his younger sister Cho Ko lives in our heads rent-free

Song Joong Ki in The Innocent Man

Technically a half-brother of Dan Sae, Kim Taehyung’s Han Sung is the most selfless brother, despite many burdens he carries along

Image: KBS

Kim Taehyung from Hwarang

While Ahn Woo Yeon’s Do Bong Gi may not be as strong as his twin sister Do Bong Soon, he is an all-rounder brother, who supports his sister but also knows when to set her straight

Ahn Woo Yeon in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC

Ahn Jae Hong’s Jung Bong may not be as bright as his younger brother Jung Hwan, but he makes sure to make him laugh on those gloomy days, even if it’s with his stupid jokes

Ahn Jae Hong in Reply 1988

Image: tvN

