Hemelin Darlong

august 15, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best Business K-dramas to Watch Now

The story revolves around Shin Ha Ri, a single woman at a big company. She substitutes for a friend on a blind date and expects rejection. But her date happens to be the CEO of the company she’s working at

Business Proposal

Source: SBS

The drama portrays stressed members of Gaus Electronics' appliance department forming an unexpected bond. The 10-member team navigates chaos, eventually growing closer.

Marketing Team 3

Source: OLLEH TV

Start-Up follows four individuals striving for success in the tech world. Seo Dal Mi desires adventure and dreams of leading her own company

Start-Up

Source: tvN

The Fabulous is a Kdrama depicting lives in the fashion industry's challenges. Ji Woo Min, a skilled retoucher, lacks passion in both his job and his love life

The Fabulous

Source: Netflix

This is a popular drama where Lee Young Joon’s longtime secretary Kim Mi So decides to leave her job puting the boss in turmoil. The two fall in love in the process of holding her back

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Source: tvN

Jung Saet Byul, skilled and stylish, admires convenience store owner Choi Dae Hyun. Their love story sparks when she joins his shop, healing wounds and dreaming of a future

Backstreet Rookie

Source: SBS

Yoon Hyun Woo is a dedicated secretary to the chaebol family Soonyang. The empire, led by Jin Yang Cheol, faces leadership battles among his children after his death.

Reborn Rich

Source: JTBC

Itaewon Class, a top business K-drama, follows Park Sae Roy investigating his father's mysterious death. He opens a pub called "DanBam" in Itaewon, working with his team to achieve success and rise higher

Itaewon class

Source: JTBC

A 2019 Korean drama, centers on a man dreaming of a chicken restaurant and a woman aspiring to be a webtoon writer. Their meeting leads to mutual growth and unique closeness, as they support each other's dreams.

Best Chicken

Source: MBN

A series of misunderstandings grip two individuals who like each other. Having the same workplace they come across some very confusing but interesting happenings in their path of love

My Secret Romance

Source: OCN

