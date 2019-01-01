10 Best Business K-dramas to Watch Now
The story revolves around Shin Ha Ri, a single woman at a big company. She substitutes for a friend on a blind date and expects rejection. But her date happens to be the CEO of the company she’s working at
Business Proposal
Source: SBS
The drama portrays stressed members of Gaus Electronics' appliance department forming an unexpected bond. The 10-member team navigates chaos, eventually growing closer.
Marketing Team 3
Source: OLLEH TV
Start-Up follows four individuals striving for success in the tech world. Seo Dal Mi desires adventure and dreams of leading her own company
Start-Up
Source: tvN
The Fabulous is a Kdrama depicting lives in the fashion industry's challenges. Ji Woo Min, a skilled retoucher, lacks passion in both his job and his love life
The Fabulous
Source: Netflix
This is a popular drama where Lee Young Joon’s longtime secretary Kim Mi So decides to leave her job puting the boss in turmoil. The two fall in love in the process of holding her back
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Source: tvN
Jung Saet Byul, skilled and stylish, admires convenience store owner Choi Dae Hyun. Their love story sparks when she joins his shop, healing wounds and dreaming of a future
Backstreet Rookie
Source: SBS
Yoon Hyun Woo is a dedicated secretary to the chaebol family Soonyang. The empire, led by Jin Yang Cheol, faces leadership battles among his children after his death.
Reborn Rich
Source: JTBC
Itaewon Class, a top business K-drama, follows Park Sae Roy investigating his father's mysterious death. He opens a pub called "DanBam" in Itaewon, working with his team to achieve success and rise higher
Itaewon class
Source: JTBC
A 2019 Korean drama, centers on a man dreaming of a chicken restaurant and a woman aspiring to be a webtoon writer. Their meeting leads to mutual growth and unique closeness, as they support each other's dreams.
Best Chicken
Source: MBN
A series of misunderstandings grip two individuals who like each other. Having the same workplace they come across some very confusing but interesting happenings in their path of love
My Secret Romance
Source: OCN