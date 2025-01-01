10 Best Cannes Film Festival Looks

The runway model stunned in an all-black ensemble on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Bella Hadid opted for a long straight dress and paired it with emerald earrings. The open hair worked like a cherry on the cake.
Bella Hadid
Image Credit: Bella Hadid Instagram
The Dhadak girl slayed on the red carpet at Cannes 2025. Janhvi Kapoor’s debut at the film festival was pure magic as she was decked out in a heavily embroidered outfit. The top was all golden and looked ethereal. The flowy green skirt at the bottom completed the ensemble. The back details were to swoon over.
Janhvi Kapoor
Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actor walked the Cannes red carpet like a pro on his debut. Vishal Jethwa’s all-black ensemble made him look dapper. What stole the spotlight was the bird brooch and blingy shoulder detailing. He showed how men should dress at international events.
Vishal Jethwa
Image Credit: Vishal Jethwa Instagram
The Bridgerton actress’ all-white ensemble looked angelic. In contrast to her outfit last year, Simone Ashley chose a bright color and the wings-like detailing on the dress just did it for her on the red carpet. Her heels, too, stole the show.
Simone Ashley
Image Credit: Simone Ashley Instagram
Dakota Johnson looked gorgeous in her cotton candy dress. Sticking to the rules of the Cannes Film Festival, the actress opted for a strapless pink outfit as she got clicked at the red carpet for the premiere of her film.
Dakota Johnson
Image Credit: Dakota Johnson Instagram
If Karan Johar is known as the fashion icon in the industry, he is expected to slay internationally as well. The filmmaker stepped on the Cannes red carpet in a white frilled shirt and black pants with a blingy jacket and an expensive stole. The brooches on his jacket were just perfect.
Karan Johar
Image Credit: Karan Johar Instagram
The actress made heads turn at the Cannes Film Festival. Alia Bhatt arrived for the closing ceremony and could have taken home the prize for best dressed if there had been one. The mom of one walked in the brand’s first-ever custom-made saree. She accessorized her look with a stunning stone necklace.
Alia Bhatt
Image Credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Aishwarya debuted at the Cannes Film Festival 23 years ago. Two decades later, the actress brought the same charm and beauty to the event. She donned a beautiful white saree and jeweled the look with a red ruby necklace.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image Credit: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
The Maleficent actress had her perfect Cinderella moment on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress walked in an ice-blue outfit with frills on the bottom. The off-shoulder detailing and the black bow look gorgeous.
Elle Fanning
Image Credit: Elle Fanning Instagram
It was a huge deal for Nitanshi to walk the Cannes red carpet at the age of 17. The actress donned a beautiful pastel-colored saree. The details that caught the eyes were in her hair. The movie star paid tribute to all iconic Hindi Film Industry actresses by putting their photos alongside the pearls.