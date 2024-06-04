Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
10 Best Childhood Movies to revisit
It is a comedy-drama where Jackie Shroff plays the role of a friendly Ghost who bashes the goons with his superpowers
Bhoot Unkle
It is the Heartwarming story of an orphan child, Stanley, who is asked to bring his own tiffin box to school
Stanley Ka Dabba
It is the story of a young kid with a special friend named Lord Ganesha. It is among the most popular children's movies in India
My Friend Ganesha
It is a heartfelt comedy-drama revolving around a ghost. The climax leaves you on an emotional note
Bhootnath
When a group of young kids decides to save a stray dog, they form a ‘Chillar Party’ and fight against the corrupt municipal corporation
Chillar Party
It is a story of a magical cricket bat and an orphanage. How a young orphan boy becomes a National cricketer forms the crux of the story
Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii
The movie revolves around a super wonder car, Tarzan, who is on a mission to kill every goon down who was involved in the murder of the protagonist’s father
Tarzan: The Wonder Car
Inspired by Gulliver's Travels, the movie stars Javed Jaffrey as a sailor who is trapped on a remote island of tiny people
Jajantaram Mamantaram
The first instalment of Hrithik Roshan's Krrish franchise revolves around a mentally challenged boy who befriends an alien ‘Jadoo’ and gains superpowers from him
Koi… Mil Gaya
Directed by Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par is a story of a young boy struggling with dyslexia. The movie went on to win a National Award for its sensitive subject
Taare Zameen Par
