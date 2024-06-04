Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

june 04, 2024

 10 Best Childhood Movies to revisit

It is a comedy-drama where Jackie Shroff plays the role of a friendly Ghost who bashes the goons with his superpowers 

Bhoot Unkle

Image Credits: Imdb

It is the Heartwarming story of an orphan child, Stanley, who is asked to bring his own tiffin box to school 

Stanley Ka Dabba

Image Credits: Imdb

It is the story of a young kid with a special friend named Lord Ganesha. It is among the most popular children's movies in India 

 My Friend Ganesha

Image Credits: Imdb

It is a heartfelt comedy-drama revolving around a ghost. The climax leaves you on an emotional note 

 Bhootnath 

Image Credits: Imdb

When a group of young kids decides to save a stray dog, they form a ‘Chillar Party’ and fight against the corrupt municipal corporation 

Chillar Party

Image Credits: Imdb

It is a story of a magical cricket bat and an orphanage. How a young orphan boy becomes a National cricketer forms the crux of the story 

 Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii 

Image Credits: Imdb

The movie revolves around a super wonder car, Tarzan, who is on a mission to kill every goon down who was involved in the murder of the protagonist’s father 

 Tarzan: The Wonder Car

Image Credits: Imdb

Inspired by Gulliver's Travels, the movie stars Javed Jaffrey as a sailor who is trapped on a remote island of tiny people

 Jajantaram Mamantaram

Image Credits: Imdb

The first instalment of Hrithik Roshan's Krrish franchise revolves around a mentally challenged boy who befriends an alien ‘Jadoo’ and gains superpowers from him 

 Koi… Mil Gaya

Image Credits: Imdb

Directed by Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par is a story of a young boy struggling with dyslexia. The movie went on to win a National Award for its sensitive subject 

 Taare Zameen Par 

Image Credits: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here