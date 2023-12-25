Heading 3
10 best Christmas songs
The hopeful track pleads for peace in a world filled with chaos, and that message is one that’s certainly worth listening to
Someday At Christmas
It’s a classic. You’d be hard-pressed to not “fa la la la la la la la la,” right along with the singer
Deck The Halls
Did you know Taylor Swift has a Christmas song? Tune to it and enjoy the lyrics
Christmas Tree Farm
It is the Christmas countdown that we can all get down to. This pop track will carry you through the holiday season
One More Sleep
You just might fall in love with Perri after listening to this track
Something about December
Jones's jazzy slowed down take on the (whiney) classic is refreshingly nostalgic and modern at the same time
Christmas Don't Be Late
solely on the wistful emotions behind the lyrics to the point that it nearly becomes a melancholic lullaby
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Nat King Cole’s warm vocals paired with the romantic string accompaniment make for as sweet a combo as Santa’s cookies and milk
The Christmas Song
I'll be home for Christmas
Originally written for soldiers overseas during World War II, this classic croon has become an anthem for all the lonely hearts who can’t be home for the holidays
This Killers song is for the true lovers of alternative Christmas tracks. Also, the thought Santa as a low-key criminal is pretty funny
Don’t Shoot Me, Santa
