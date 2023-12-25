Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

December 25, 2023

10 best Christmas songs

The hopeful track pleads for peace in a world filled with chaos, and that message is one that’s certainly worth listening to

Someday At Christmas

It’s a classic. You’d be hard-pressed to not “fa la la la la la la la la,” right along with the singer 

Deck The Halls

Did you know Taylor Swift has a Christmas song? Tune to it and enjoy the lyrics 

Christmas Tree Farm

It is the Christmas countdown that we can all get down to. This pop track will carry you through the holiday season

One More Sleep

You just might fall in love with Perri after listening to this track

Something about December 

Jones's jazzy slowed down take on the (whiney) classic is refreshingly nostalgic and modern at the same time

Christmas Don't Be Late

solely on the wistful emotions behind the lyrics to the point that it nearly becomes a melancholic lullaby 

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas 

Nat King Cole’s warm vocals paired with the romantic string accompaniment make for as sweet a combo as Santa’s cookies and milk

The Christmas Song

I'll be home for Christmas 

Originally written for soldiers overseas during World War II, this classic croon has become an anthem for all the lonely hearts who can’t be home for the holidays

This Killers song is for the true lovers of alternative Christmas tracks. Also, the thought Santa as a low-key criminal is pretty funny 

Don’t Shoot Me, Santa

