NOVEMBER 07, 2023
10 best comedy films of Govinda
Govinda plays a coolie and fakes his identity to win the love of his life. The movie also stars Karishma Kapoor and Kader Khan in pivotal roles
Coolie No. 1
Images: IMDb
It is one of the most popular comedy films of Govinda. The movie also stars Chunky Pandey, Raj Babbar and Kader Khan
Aankhen
Images: IMDb
Who would've not watched the iconic comic adaptation of Bawarchi! Govinda nailed the role with his unmatchable comic timing
Hero No. 1
Images: IMDb
The blockbuster hit comedy film took Govinda’s stardom to new heights. It had Raveena Tandon as the female lead
Dulhe Raja
Images: IMDb
Govinda starred along with Amitabh Bachchan in this David Dhawan comedy drama and nailed the double role parts of a cop and thief
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Images: IMDb
It is one of the most hilarious films where Govinda and Sanjay Dutt starred together and pulled off some of the crazy comic sequences
Haseena Maan Jayegi
Images: IMDb
It's quite not possible that you haven't watched this movie yet. This is among the best comedies of Indian cinema
Bhagam Bhaag
Images: IMDb
When Govinda's career was on the fall, he made a comeback with Partner starring along with Salman Khan. His fun banter with SK is all you have to see
Partner
Images: IMDb
Deewana Mastana
Image: IMDb
Govinda shared screen with Anil Kapoor in Deewana Mastana and gave us a lifetime comedy. It is a must-see comedy film of Indian cinema
Among the many others, Hadh Kar Di Aapne deserves your watch. Govinda played 5 characters in a small sequence that made the scene iconic
Hadh Kar Di Aapne
Image: IMDb
