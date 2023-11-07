Heading 3

NOVEMBER 07, 2023

10 best comedy films of Govinda

Govinda plays a coolie and fakes his identity to win the love of his life. The movie also stars Karishma Kapoor and Kader Khan in pivotal roles

 Coolie No. 1

It is one of the most popular comedy films of Govinda. The movie also stars Chunky Pandey, Raj Babbar and Kader Khan

Aankhen

Who would've not watched the iconic comic adaptation of Bawarchi! Govinda nailed the role with his unmatchable comic timing 

 Hero No. 1

The blockbuster hit comedy film took Govinda’s stardom to new heights. It had Raveena Tandon as the female lead

Dulhe Raja

Govinda starred along with Amitabh Bachchan in this David Dhawan comedy drama and nailed the double role parts of a cop and thief 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

It is one of the most hilarious films where Govinda and Sanjay Dutt starred together and pulled off some of the crazy comic sequences 

Haseena Maan Jayegi

It's quite not possible that you haven't watched this movie yet. This is among the best comedies of Indian cinema

Bhagam Bhaag

When Govinda's career was on the fall, he made a comeback with Partner starring along with Salman Khan. His fun banter with SK is all you have to see

Partner

Deewana Mastana

Govinda shared screen with Anil Kapoor in Deewana Mastana and gave us a lifetime comedy. It is a must-see comedy film of Indian cinema 

Among the many others, Hadh Kar Di Aapne deserves your watch. Govinda played 5 characters in a small sequence that made the scene iconic

Hadh Kar Di Aapne

