Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 24, 2024
10 best comedy movies on OTT
It is a hilarious and heartwarming comedy-drama film about a small-town lawyer who takes on a powerful corrupt politician. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Jolly LLB
Bala is a satirical comedy about a young man who is struggling with baldness. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Bala
It is a horror-comedy that established the base of Maddock Films’ cinematic Universe of the same genre. A sequel is in works with the original starcast. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Stree
Starring Kunal Kemmu, it is an underrated black comedy film helmed by Rajesh Krishnan. Available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar
Lootcase
This comedy of errors follows two diametrically opposed couples who get mixed up during their IVF treatment, resulting in a laugh-riot. Available on Prime Video
Good Newwz
Ludo is an anthology film that weaves multiple stories together. The film explores themes of love, life, and destiny, all wrapped in a humorous narrative. Available on Netflix
Ludo
It is a satirical comedy-drama that questions societal norms and religious beliefs. Available on Netflix
PK
It is the only film where Salman Khan and Aamir Khan shared screen together. Although it was a commercial flop, later it became a cult. Available on Prime Video
Andaz Apna Apna
Hera Pheri
Whenever you talk about best comedies made in India, Hera Pheri and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri will surely make to the list. Such a gem! Available on Prime Video
Angoor
It is a cult comedy movie based on Shakespeare's famous play The Comedy Of Errors. It was directed by Gulzar. Available on Prime Video
