 Moupriya Banerjee

may 1, 2024

Entertainment

 10 best comedy-themed K-dramas

This hit drama follows the story of a chef who gets confined in the body of a Joseon queen and starts introducing unfamiliar modern-day lingos to the king and his royal subjects

Image: tvN

 Mr. Queen

This popular drama is all about three friends and their struggles to keep a guest house business afloat set in a background of funny incidents

Image: JTBC

 Welcome to Waikiki

While this drama is popular as a slice-of-life, the hilarious interactions between the characters who are neighbors of each other are sure to make you roll on the floor 

 Reply 1988

Image: tvN

A woman (Park Bo Young) who is gifted with immense strength encounters a CEO (Park Hying Sik) of a game company, making us feel good with their light-hearted chemistry

Strong Girl Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC

A young girl (Moon Ga Young) insecure about her looks learns to do makeup, while two of her classmates fall for her simultaneously, leading to some comedic chaos only this drama can offer 

True Beauty

Image: tvN

When a successful young businessman (Ahn Hyo Seop) hires a woman (Kim Sejeong) to pose as her fiance, hilariously chaotic moments ensue as the two navigate their relationship

A Business Proposal

Image: SBS

When four strange men claiming to be from the Joseon era land on a woman’s rooftop, comedic chaos ensues as their appearances resemble with some modern-day people leading to major misunderstandings

Rooftop Prince

Image: SBS

When an alien (Kim Soo Hyun) stranded on earth stumbles upon an actress (Jun Ji Hyun) with extreme confidence, hilarious moments occur as the duo find themselves falling for each other 

My Love from the Star

Image: SBS

When things go wrong for a top actress during a filming schedule, she flees from the scene in an old van only to be transported back in time

 My Only Love Song

Image: Netflix

Based on a popular webtoon, this drama explores the hilarious journey of a cartoonist, his girlfriend, and his extremely odd family, which is a must-watch if you need a good laugh

The Sound of Your Heart

Image: Netflix

