Hrishita Das

april 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best Coming-Of-Age K-Dramas

A heartwarming journey through 1980s Korea, exploring friendship, family, and first love, with a nostalgic soundtrack

Image: tvN

Reply 1988: 

Follows the dreams and struggles of students at a prestigious performing arts high school, blending romance and rivalry

Image: KBS

Dream High: 

Tackles societal beauty standards as a girl undergoes plastic surgery and navigates university life

My ID is Gangnam Beauty: 

Image: JTBC

Iconic tale of a poor girl entering a prestigious school and encountering the F4, filled with romance and drama

Boys Over Flowers: 

Image: KBS

Delightful story of a weightlifter navigating love and friendship, showcasing self-discovery and growth

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo:

Image: MBC

A unique twist on the genre, as characters realize they are part of a webtoon and strive to change their fate

Extraordinary You: 

Image: MBC

Complex characters and relationships unfold in university life, blending romance, mystery, and psychological depth

Cheese in the Trap: 

Image: tvN

Explores the pressures and bonds among students in a competitive high school, addressing friendship and individuality

Sassy Go Go: 

Image: KBS2

High-stakes drama set in a prestigious high school, featuring love triangles, family conflicts, and class divides

The Heirs: 

Image: SBS

Love blossoms when an aspiring fencer meets a young man who wants to rebuild his life from scratch but they're met with many roadblocks along the way

Twenty-Five Twenty-One: 

Image: tvN

