10 Best Coming-Of-Age K-Dramas
A heartwarming journey through 1980s Korea, exploring friendship, family, and first love, with a nostalgic soundtrack
Image: tvN
Reply 1988:
Follows the dreams and struggles of students at a prestigious performing arts high school, blending romance and rivalry
Image: KBS
Dream High:
Tackles societal beauty standards as a girl undergoes plastic surgery and navigates university life
My ID is Gangnam Beauty:
Image: JTBC
Iconic tale of a poor girl entering a prestigious school and encountering the F4, filled with romance and drama
Boys Over Flowers:
Image: KBS
Delightful story of a weightlifter navigating love and friendship, showcasing self-discovery and growth
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo:
Image: MBC
A unique twist on the genre, as characters realize they are part of a webtoon and strive to change their fate
Extraordinary You:
Image: MBC
Complex characters and relationships unfold in university life, blending romance, mystery, and psychological depth
Cheese in the Trap:
Image: tvN
Explores the pressures and bonds among students in a competitive high school, addressing friendship and individuality
Sassy Go Go:
Image: KBS2
High-stakes drama set in a prestigious high school, featuring love triangles, family conflicts, and class divides
The Heirs:
Image: SBS
Click Here
Love blossoms when an aspiring fencer meets a young man who wants to rebuild his life from scratch but they're met with many roadblocks along the way
Twenty-Five Twenty-One:
Image: tvN