10 Best Coming-Of-Age K-dramas you need to watch
Set in the late '80s, it follows five friends and their families as they navigate love, friendship, and life in a close-knit neighborhood
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
This heartwarming drama tells the story of a young weightlifter's journey through the ups and downs of college life and first love
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Five college girls with distinct personalities become roommates, forming strong bonds and supporting each other through life's challenges
Age of Youth
Image: JTBC
Follow the lives of high school students as they deal with academic pressure, friendship, and uncovering a mysterious school vigilante
School 2017
Image: KBS2
After undergoing plastic surgery, a college student experiences the complexities of self-acceptance, beauty standards, and love
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
A touching drama about the growth and struggles of an introverted 18-year-old high school student as he navigates adolescence
At Eighteen
Image: JTBC
A unique tale where a high school girl discovers she's a character in a comic book and takes control of her own destiny
Extraordinary You
Image: MBC
A young man with a tragic past opens a pub in Itaewon and embarks on a journey of success, revenge, and personal growth
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
This drama explores the lives of three young adults in the modeling and entertainment industry as they chase their dreams
Record of Youth
Image: tvN
A young fencer and a struggling chaebol heir fall in love during the tumultuous IMF Crisis of South Korea in the late 1990s
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: tvN